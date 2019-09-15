Kanawha Capital Management Boosted Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake; Theravance Biopharma – Ordinary Shares (TBPH) SI Decreased By 1.1%

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 12.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kanawha Capital Management Llc acquired 6,913 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock rose 15.43%. The Kanawha Capital Management Llc holds 64,082 shares with $6.24M value, up from 57,169 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $147.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $109.67. About 6.34M shares traded or 40.83% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 08/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CVG President Mike Coyle to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: 7 Adverse Effects Reported in 6 of 79 Studied Patients; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.15, EST. $5.15; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC – IF CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN SIMILAR FOR FISCAL YEAR, CO FISCAL YEAR 2019 REV TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY ABOUT $50 MLN TO $150 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 23/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO REPURCHASE MINIMUM $1.2B ORDINARY SHRS IN 2019

Theravance Biopharma Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TBPH) had a decrease of 1.1% in short interest. TBPH’s SI was 5.86M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.1% from 5.92 million shares previously. With 280,700 avg volume, 21 days are for Theravance Biopharma Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s short sellers to cover TBPH’s short positions. The SI to Theravance Biopharma Inc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 13.96%. The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $22.93. About 190,595 shares traded. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) has declined 10.59% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500. Some Historical TBPH News: 10/05/2018 – Theravance Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 17/05/2018 – Theravance Biopharma to Host Key Opinion Leader Event Focused on the Unmet Medical Need in the Treatment of Neurogenic Orthostatic Hypotension; 17/04/2018 – Theravance Biopharma to Present New Data from Multiple Studies of VIBATIV® (telavancin) at 2018 ECCMID™ Conference; 23/04/2018 – Theravance Biopharma Reports Positive New Data from Multiple Studies of VIBATIV® (telavancin) at 2018 ECCMID™ Conference; 08/05/2018 – Theravance Biopharma Backs 2018 Operating Loss $180M-$200M; 20/04/2018 – Antimicrobials Working Group Highlights Member Company Participation at the 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID); 25/04/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC – U.S. FDA HAS APPROVED AN EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRELEGY ELLIPTA; 29/05/2018 – Theravance Biopharma Highlights Submission of Regulatory Application in Japan for Once-Daily Single Inhaler Triple Therapy FF/U; 17/05/2018 – Theravance Biopharma to Host Key Opinion Leader Event Focused on the Unmet Medical Need in the Treatment of Neurogenic Orthosta; 08/05/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.22

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. The firm offers VIBATIV , a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Among 2 analysts covering Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Theravance Biopharma has $55 highest and $55 lowest target. $55’s average target is 139.86% above currents $22.93 stock price. Theravance Biopharma had 3 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.73, from 1.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold Theravance Biopharma, Inc. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 34.36 million shares or 3.09% more from 33.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baupost Limited Liability Ma stated it has 1.38% in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). Engineers Gate Manager L P holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) for 42,471 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 27,026 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 3.93 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Limited Liability accumulated 10,932 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Trust stated it has 0% in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). Parallax Volatility Advisers L P holds 0.01% or 338,848 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 28,698 shares. Old West Investment Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0% in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 1.14M shares. Clearline Limited Partnership invested in 37,258 shares or 0.3% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0% or 62,600 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) for 2,679 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct has 0.05% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 14,269 shares. New York-based Qs Ltd has invested 0.09% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Legal And General Grp Inc Public Lc accumulated 8.96M shares. Moreover, Oak Assocs Oh has 0.18% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 29,471 shares. Hudson Valley Advsr Adv holds 3.35% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 148,486 shares. Hanson Doremus holds 14,161 shares. Noesis Mangement Corporation reported 109,415 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,201 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 1,722 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Peloton Wealth Strategists, Indiana-based fund reported 37,400 shares. 257,752 were accumulated by Cambridge. Caprock Group Incorporated holds 0.39% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 20,325 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel reported 10,607 shares. Ameritas Prtn Inc reported 34,378 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc accumulated 212,583 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Medtronic has $12200 highest and $84 lowest target. $112.56’s average target is 2.64% above currents $109.67 stock price. Medtronic had 16 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Raymond James. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 21. The firm has “Hold” rating by Northland Capital given on Monday, March 18. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, August 21. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by BMO Capital Markets. On Monday, August 19 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 21 with “Outperform”.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased Bb&T (NYSE:BBT) stake by 6,778 shares to 201,972 valued at $9.92M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 24,170 shares and now owns 38,349 shares. General Electric (NYSE:GE) was reduced too.

