Kanawha Capital Management Boosted Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stake by $389,844; Bank Of Nova Scotia Trimmed Its Position in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by $1.56 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 1,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 74,889 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.87 million, up from 73,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $258.15. About 755,806 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 8.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 3,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 36,597 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.77 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $10.03 during the last trading session, reaching $537.52. About 306,690 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 earnings per share, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.90M for 20.77 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

