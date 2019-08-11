Kanawha Capital Management Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $338,877; Shell Asset Management Co Has Upped Autohome (ATHM) Stake by $996,870

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 45.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 9,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 30,476 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, up from 20,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $76.57. About 693,113 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 4.36; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EBITDA $416.96M; 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EPS $2.80; 13/04/2018 – Autohome Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN; 07/03/2018 AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.15; 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: AUTOHOME SEES 1Q REV. 1.22B YUAN TO 1.25B YUAN

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 1,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 91,163 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32 million, up from 89,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple hits record high amid lengthy winning streak; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 16/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Humongous Buybacks Went Into High Gear Last Quarter — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 06/04/2018 – Photos: The Saudi Crown Prince met with tech VIPs this week in Silicon Valley, including Sergey Brin and Magic Leap’s CEO Up next: Apple CEO Tim Cook; 04/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 01/05/2018 – $AAPL +4% after hours on earnings; 11/05/2018 – Apple Just Got Greener With Alcoa, Rio Tinto Accord — Barron’s Blog

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 21,860 shares to 66,473 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 11,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,559 shares, and cut its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow has invested 3.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wisconsin-based Marietta Investment Ptnrs Limited Com has invested 3.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 105,493 are owned by Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability. Capstone Inv Lc accumulated 11,180 shares. Jp Marvel Invest Advisors Lc reported 56,797 shares or 3.5% of all its holdings. John G Ullman & Assoc owns 6,979 shares. Lumina Fund Management Lc holds 2.53% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 23,000 shares. Financial Advisory Ser holds 25,724 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Adirondack Tru Co invested in 2.81% or 20,424 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pathstone Family Office Lc invested in 1.34% or 55,639 shares. Moreover, Rockshelter Cap Limited Liability Corp has 2.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 44,915 shares. Notis has invested 3.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Duff & Phelps Investment reported 0.12% stake. North Star Asset holds 1.8% or 116,835 shares.