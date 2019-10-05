Kanawha Capital Management Boosted Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) by $416,556 as Stock Price Declined; As Union Pacific (UNP) Market Valuation Rose, Spectrum Management Group Has Lifted by $467,376 Its Stake

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 15.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 7,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 58,989 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21M, up from 51,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 4.58M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 443.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 2,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 3,409 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $576,000, up from 627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $156.32. About 3.34 million shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Union Pacific’s (NYSE:UNP) Shareholders Feel About The 54% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Shippers Hammer Railroads With Lawsuits Over Fuel Surcharges – Benzinga” published on October 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “What to expect from Patriot Rail’s new owner – Jacksonville Business Journal” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific Is Relatively Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability owns 46,794 shares. Cadence Bancorporation Na accumulated 0.85% or 12,936 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd invested in 63,816 shares. Marketfield Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.11% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 34,625 shares. Boston Partners holds 0.75% or 3.31M shares. First Fin In has 271 shares. Maple Mgmt owns 0.2% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 5,370 shares. American Economic Planning Grp Inc Inc Adv has invested 0.09% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, S&Co has 1.25% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Foundation Advsrs owns 5,237 shares. 2.87 million are held by Franklin Resource Incorporated. Natixis stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hightower Trust Svcs Lta reported 35,274 shares stake. Coldstream Mgmt holds 19,686 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ks accumulated 41,951 shares.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94M and $360.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29,402 shares to 3,569 shares, valued at $171,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Litman Gregory Asset Lc accumulated 0% or 20 shares. New England Mgmt owns 34,950 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 157,120 were reported by Nippon Life Invsts Americas. Bristol John W Com Ny reported 3,350 shares stake. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Royal National Bank Of Scotland Gru Public Limited invested in 0.04% or 4,111 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP invested in 1,676 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Llc stated it has 1.71% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 14,746 shares. Synovus Fincl reported 0.14% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Jpmorgan Chase owns 4.49M shares. Moreover, Ledyard Bancorp has 0.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,390 shares. 13,910 are owned by Ipg Inv Lc. Macquarie Gp Ltd reported 1.31% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).