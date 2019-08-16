Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Stake in American Airls Group (AAL) Upped by $786,904 as Stock Declined; Intel (INTC) Holder Zevin Asset Management Decreased Stake by $399,885

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 7,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 60,708 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, down from 68,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 13.75M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – SIFIVE REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – Intel Taps a Former Nemesis to Oversee Chip Design; 06/03/2018 – DoD: Intel Chiefs Tell Senate Committee of Dangers to America; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s move beyond PC chips boosts revenues; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 18/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel to shut down its New Devices Group, which was formed in 2013 and made fitness trackers and smart; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SAYS HIGHER SELLING PRICES HELPED PC UNIT TO GROW; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at; 15/05/2018 – ON24 Names Ian Halifax Chief Financial Officer as Company Accelerates Growth; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Gross Margin 60.6%

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79 million, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.92. About 6.12 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AAL CONTINUES TO SEE FULL YEAR CASM EX ITEMS UP 2% IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – National Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 07/03/2018 – AAL UPDATES FLIGHTS CANCELED DUE TO WINTER STORM TO 650 TODAY; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO REDUCE THE REGIONAL FLEET COUNT BY A NET OF 4 AIRCRAFT; 27/04/2018 – U.S. House approves bill to reauthorize federal aviation agency; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLED ON “CHINA TO STOP THREATENING AND COERCING AMERICAN CARRIERS AND CITIZENS”; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS FLIGHT 213 FROM MIAMI TODAY, 214 FROM BRASILIA FRI

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Investment Mgmt reported 26,999 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Lc reported 20,970 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Clark Mgmt has invested 1.53% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The New York-based Roanoke Asset has invested 0.6% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 140,949 are owned by Oakbrook Invests Llc. Ontario – Canada-based Sprucegrove Ltd has invested 1.74% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested in 0.25% or 20,000 shares. Karpus Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 4,116 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0.33% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Meritage Port Management owns 131,289 shares. Palladium Prtn Limited Liability Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 521,813 shares. 25.46 million are owned by Morgan Stanley. 308,433 were reported by Jacobs And Ca. Madison Invest has 4,409 shares. Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Lc reported 23,235 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.88 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

