Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Raised Its American Airls Group (AAL) Holding by $786,904; Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (GT) Holder New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Increased Its Position by $465,660 as Share Value Declined

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (GT) by 120.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 25,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 47,300 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $858,000, up from 21,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.48% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 2.83M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 23/03/2018 – Goodyear Names 35th Highway Hero; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ESTIMATED START-UP COSTS RELATED TO TIREHUB ARE ABOUT $40 MLN & WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BETWEEN CO & BRIDGESTONE; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Goodyear for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear, Bridgestone Join Forces to Form U.S. National Tire Distributor; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Operating Margin 6.6%; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS BEGINNING IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear First-Quarter Net Profit More Than Halves on Weaker Demand; 22/04/2018 – DJ Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GT); 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ATDI RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 17/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear, Bridgestone joint venture picks Atlanta for headquarters

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79 million, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.42. About 8.91M shares traded or 35.69% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 25/05/2018 – Trump administration opposes requiring ‘reasonable’ airline baggage fees; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS FLIGHT 213 FROM MIAMI TODAY, 214 FROM BRASILIA FRI; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Expects to Pay Average $2.08 to $2.13 Per Gallon of Consolidated Jet Fuel, Including Taxes, in 1Q; 22/05/2018 – AAL: OPEN SKIES CLEARS WAY FOR US APPROVAL LATAM JOINT BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PRASM 14.40 CENTS VS 13.98 CENTS; 04/05/2018 – SKYWEST DECLINES ON NEWS AAL WILL END DEAL WITH EXPRESSJET UNIT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASM) 65,823 MLN VS 64,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Operating Cost Per ASM 15.15 Cents, Up 7.3%; 20/03/2018 – AAL: WASHINGTON DC, PHILADELPHIA HAVE MOST CANCELED FLIGHTS; 26/04/2018 – AAL ENCOURAGED BY ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT, TRAVEL DEMAND STRENGTH

More notable recent The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ferrari will expand its lineup of road cars, but not too much – Nasdaq” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tom Gayner Buys 6 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Share Price Is Down 45% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Walmart, Nvidia, Amgen, Applied Materials, Alibaba, Intel, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Goodyear (GT) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

