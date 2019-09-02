Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Raised American Airls Group (AAL) Position by $786,904; Stock Value Declined; As Transocean Sedco Forex (RIG) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Energy Opportunities Capital Management Cut by $317,080 Its Holding

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Sedco Forex (RIG) by 29.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 39,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 96,900 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $844,000, down from 136,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Sedco Forex for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 13.73 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79 million, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 5.08 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 02/05/2018 – American to Introduce Routes to the Caribbean and Hawaii and Make Winter Schedule Changes to Atlantic and Pacific Routes; 04/05/2018 – AAL WON’T RENEW WITH EXPRESSJET AND TRANS STATES NEXT APRIL; 24/05/2018 – AAL ALSO CANCELS RETURN BRASILIA-MIAMI FLIGHT FRIDAY; 02/05/2018 – Financial Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 03/05/2018 – Bombardier commits to aero program after CSeries, Toronto land sale; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 05/04/2018 – BOMBARDIER COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT – BOMBARDIER SERVICES CORPORATION, PSA AIRLINES SIGNED 3-YR EXTENSION TO PARTIES’ HEAVY MAINTENANCE AGREEMENT; 20/03/2018 – AAL HAS CANCELED 415 U.S. NORTHEAST FLIGHTS MARCH 20 ON STORM; 26/04/2018 – AAL CONTINUES TO SEE FULL YEAR CASM EX ITEMS UP 2% IN 2018

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78M and $43.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc Ne Com by 46,950 shares to 68,985 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 583.33% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Bluemountain Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 601,696 shares. Diligent Investors Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). West Family invested in 121,138 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 230,305 shares. 89,205 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System. Virtu Fin Limited Liability Co reported 0.05% stake. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc reported 3,890 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Foundation Resource Management reported 167,783 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Moreover, Schneider Cap Mgmt Corporation has 7.87% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 3.96M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 97,426 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 1,411 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Ser Advisors has 35,844 shares. Citigroup holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 2.83 million shares. Hbk LP reported 574,861 shares.

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why the Offshore Drilling Recovery Is Real – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Transocean: The Market Is Really Trashing This One – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The U.S. Rig Count Is Falling — Here’s Why Oil Production Keeps Rising Anyway – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Noble Stock Soared More Than 20% in July – Motley Fool” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shares of Transocean Ride Rising Oil Prices 10% Higher – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of invested in 196,633 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cambridge stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Nordea Inv stated it has 201,874 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc invested in 6,531 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corp reported 68,727 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment invested in 346 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Comm, a Japan-based fund reported 10,820 shares. Girard Prtnrs Limited reported 8,085 shares stake. Corporation Va accumulated 92,176 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Schwartz Inv Counsel reported 150,150 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Tn stated it has 68 shares. Hudock Limited Liability Company holds 934 shares. Cetera Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 7,013 shares. Zeke Advsr Ltd Co holds 19,522 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is a Beat Likely for American Airlines (AAL) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Mesa Air Group Stock Crashes 32% on Operational Problems – Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Airline Stock Roundup: AAL Gives Update on MAX 737 Grounding, HA, LUV in Focus – Nasdaq” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will High Costs Hurt American Airlines’ (AAL) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Airline Stock Roundup: Q1 Earnings Beat at AAL, LUV, ALK & SKYW – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 30, 2019.