Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Position in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Has Lowered as Market Value Declined; Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Boosted Stake in Cummins (CMI) as Valuation Declined

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 28.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 12,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 42,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $51.38. About 4.30 million shares traded or 21.74% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: A Southwest Airlines flight from New York to Dallas has made an emergency landing in Philadelphia…; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Authorized a New $2 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: 2ND QTR UNIT REVENUE WILL BE BOTTOM FOR THE YR; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO KELLY SAYS AIRLINE IS `VERY, VERY SAFE’ TO FLY; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – FLEW 11.2 BLN REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPMS) IN APRIL 2018, A SLIGHT DECREASE FROM 11.2 BLN RPMS FLOWN IN APRIL 2017; 20/04/2018 – European Air Safety Regulator Issues Directive for Enhanced Engine Checks After Southwest Accident; 19/04/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: (AP) Southwest opposed FAA recommendation to inspect fan blades like one that snapped during fatal; 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #Southwest plane being towed off tarmac at #PHL Awaiting airline statement LIVE @FOX29philly…; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CONTINUING ADDITIONAL VOLUNTARY ENGINE REVIEWS; 03/05/2018 – Failed Southwest Air Jet Engine Had Passed Seven Inspections

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $145.91. About 1.27M shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management holds 1.36% or 78,400 shares. Weiss Multi reported 0.13% stake. 2,309 are owned by Walleye Trading. Brandywine Invest Limited Liability Company owns 141,528 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.07% or 38,828 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset holds 10,044 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning holds 0.08% or 9,189 shares. 42,186 were accumulated by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel. Hexavest invested 0.39% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Wallington Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 1,400 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. M&T Natl Bank invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, Security Bancshares Of So Dak has 1.27% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Hbk Investments LP has 0.16% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Whittier Tru has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 20,357 shares.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $562.61M for 12.00 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.