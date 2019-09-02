Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Position In American Airls Group (AAL) Was Upped; Alphamark Advisors Increases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceutic (REGN)

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceutic (REGN) by 17446.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 7,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 7,545 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, up from 43 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceutic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $290.04. About 604,540 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 01/05/2018 – DEAL WITH REGENERON, SANOFI COMES AFTER DRUGMAKERS CUT PRICE; 21/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 01/05/2018 – Saddled with sluggish sales, Regeneron and Sanofi slash the cost of cholesterol-lowering drug; 15/05/2018 – Sectoral Adds Array BioPharma, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 03/04/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC REGN.O – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW AN APPLICATION FOR DUPIXENT; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Sanofi and Regeneron encounter more payer resistance over new eczema drug – this time, in the U.K; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron’s first quarter profit soars 92 percent; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Phase 3 Trial Evaluating Dupixent Met Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi’s Dupixent Drug Meets Endpoints for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79 million, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 5.08M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 04/05/2018 – AAL WON’T RENEW WITH EXPRESSJET AND TRANS STATES NEXT APRIL; 07/03/2018 – Brazil Senate approves Open Skies agreement with the U.S; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – HIGHER FUEL PRICES LED TO A DECLINE IN YEAR-OVER-YEAR EARNINGS IN QTR; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – LATAM STILL HOPES JVS WITH AA AND IAG APPROVED IN 1H18; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.10 Per Gallon; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 80.4 PCT VS 79.2 PCT; 23/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Inc expected to post earnings of 72 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLED ON “CHINA TO STOP THREATENING AND COERCING AMERICAN CARRIERS AND CITIZENS”

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. EBERWEIN ELISE R also bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. $112,720 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J on Monday, August 5. KERR DEREK J had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820 on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $714,973 was bought by CAHILL JOHN T. Johnson Stephen L also bought $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Leibman Maya.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.

