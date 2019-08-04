Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Position in American Airls Group (AAL) Raised by $786,904; As Smith A O (AOS) Share Price Declined, Cibc World Markets Has Lifted by $1.25 Million Its Position

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 94.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 23,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 48,676 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 25,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 1.40M shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79 million, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 6.48 million shares traded or 5.56% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 24/05/2018 – AAL SAYS RIO, SAO PAULO FLIGHTS NOT AFFECTED; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES GROWING TO 900 DAILY DEPARTURES AT DALLAS-FORT WORTH; 27/04/2018 – B. Allen-Ebrahimian: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.10 Per Gallon; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY IS HAVING EFFECT ON ULTRA DISCOUNT CARRIERS; 25/05/2018 – Trump administration opposes requiring ‘reasonable’ airline baggage fees

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.88 million activity. Goodwin Wallace E sold $660,244 worth of stock or 13,200 shares. JONES PAUL W also sold $980,000 worth of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Srb Corporation owns 13,613 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Bamco Ny invested in 0.14% or 640,319 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company holds 548,281 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.04% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 154,997 shares. Cambridge Invest Research accumulated 10,522 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lpl Financial Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Douglass Winthrop Lc invested in 768,436 shares. Valley Advisers Inc reported 113 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 1,300 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Lc stated it has 14 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 572,085 were reported by Federated Pa. Victory Capital Mngmt invested in 0.09% or 716,950 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 44,200 shares. Investec Asset Ltd holds 521,711 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.05% or 672,504 shares.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc Com by 426,327 shares to 38,779 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,405 shares, and cut its stake in Under Armour Inc Cl A (NYSE:UA).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.09 million activity. Isom Robert D Jr had bought 15,000 shares worth $416,250 on Tuesday, June 4. The insider Leibman Maya bought 5,000 shares worth $138,150. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 was bought by KERR DEREK J. 50,000 shares valued at $1.40 million were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS on Tuesday, June 4. The insider EBERWEIN ELISE R bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820.