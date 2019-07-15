Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Maintains Holding in American Airls Group (AAL); Autonation (AN) Holding Maintained by Force Capital Management Llc

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.94. About 292,241 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $33.78. About 5.01 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO SEES HIGHER FUEL PRICES AS `NEAR-TERM PROBLEM’; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECT 2019 AND 2020 CASM EXCLUDING FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS TO BE UP ABOUT 1 TO 2 PCT IN EACH YEAR; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE SAYS “CHINA’S EFFORTS TO EXPORT ITS CENSORSHIP AND POLITICAL CORRECTNESS TO AMERICANS AND THE REST OF THE FREE WORLD WILL BE RESISTED”; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 80.4 PCT VS 79.2 PCT; 24/05/2018 – AAL SAYS RIO, SAO PAULO FLIGHTS NOT AFFECTED; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS; 02/05/2018 – American to Introduce Routes to the Caribbean and Hawaii and Make Winter Schedule Changes to Atlantic and Pacific Routes; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS ITS SECOND QUARTER PRE-TAX MARGIN EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS TO BE APPROXIMATELY 7.5 TO 9.5 PERCENT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The owns 94,661 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc holds 0.03% or 16,995 shares. 188,344 were accumulated by First Advsrs Limited Partnership. Australia-based Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus has invested 0.02% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 0% stake. Panagora Asset invested in 4,052 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw & reported 0.02% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). First Manhattan invested in 0% or 1,522 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc owns 143,937 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% or 50,802 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability Corp has 10,696 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 216,848 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “NYSE Gets New Cannabis ETF With Unique Characteristics – Forbes” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Use Debt To Deliver Its ROE Of 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 72% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $1.51 million activity. On Wednesday, June 5 the insider JACKSON MICHAEL J sold $1.56M.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “American retiring the ‘workhorse’ Super 80 in September – Dallas Business Journal” on June 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/10: (HLIT) (NIO) (MDR) (TMUS) (AAL) (CMCSA) (LEVI) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Boeing 737 MAX Grounding Hurts US Carriers Despite Tailwinds – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Avis Has Large Option Traders’ Attention Following Strong Travel Data – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for American Airlines (AAL) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.