Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Lowered Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Stake as Stock Price Declined; Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Shareholder Osterweis Capital Management Trimmed Stake

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 59,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 431,981 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.50 million, down from 491,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 883,775 shares traded or 36.98% up from the average. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER SEES FY REV. $3.09B TO $3.12B, EST. $3.06B; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Delivers Solid First-Quarter 2018 Results with Strong Growth at AHS and FSG, and Continued Transformation at; 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Rev $675M; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Net $40M; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 86.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 32,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $620,000, down from 37,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $108.75. About 1.60M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 17/04/2018 – ELAINE WYNN – ONCE WYNN RESORTS BOARD REOPENS WINDOW FOR NOMINATIONS & PROPOSALS, INTEND TO PUT FORTH CANDIDATES INDEPENDENT OF CO, STEVE WYNN, ELAINE WYNN; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN BOOSTED WYNN, THO, STZ, MSFT, MGM IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week; 16/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS CEO SAYS COMPANY AND BOSTON CASINO NOT FOR SALE; 02/05/2018 – WYNN SAYS ANNUAL MEETING DELAY NOT IN HOLDERS BEST INTEREST; 08/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Pay Universal Entertainment $2.6 Billion to Settle Litigation; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK EXITED ANDV, STZ, WYNN, WP, SABR IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – New Wynn Resorts CEO: I had no prior knowledge of sexual misconduct complaints against Steve Wynn; 24/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS CONSIDERED 50 BOARD CANDIDATES; 02/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN ALSO SEEKS TO TEMPORARILY STAY WYNN’S ANNUAL MTG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold WYNN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 81.00 million shares or 1.95% more from 79.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Lc holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 58,655 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.03% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Cim Invest Mangement Inc invested 0.18% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 46,690 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Vanguard Group accumulated 9.85 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Maverick Cap Limited holds 0.5% or 275,777 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.07% or 87,100 shares. Shell Asset Company reported 5,881 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa has 0% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 2,340 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 310 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0% or 13,031 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bank & Trust & invested in 84 shares or 0% of the stock. 5,688 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems.

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $128.58M for 22.47 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.38B and $102.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (NASDAQ:VOD) by 25,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $817,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (NYSE:BMY) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 46.27% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.67 per share. SERV’s profit will be $48.35 million for 39.08 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.

