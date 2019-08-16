Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Lowered Position in Facebook (FB) as Valuation Rose; Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY) Market Value Declined While Dalton Investments Increased Its Holding

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 47,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.83% . The hedge fund held 238,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.67 million, up from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 90,015 shares traded. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 20.85% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 3.02 BLN RUPEES – TV; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS SAYS AUDIT OF API HYDERABAD PLANT IN TELENGANA BY U.S. FDA COMPLETED ON MARCH 16; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DOESN’T SEE TRIAL THIS YR IN DR. REDDY’S PATENT MATTER; 09/04/2018 – Mezzion Wins Appellate Jurisdiction Fight Against Dr. Reddy’s; 16/03/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Announces the Launch of Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride Tablets USP, 5 mg in the U.S. Market; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S: FDA ISSUED 4 OBSERVATIONS FOR API HYDERABAD PLANT; 23/03/2018 – DR REDDY’S LAUNCHES BIOGAIA PROTECTIS DROPS IN INDIA; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES – INTIMATION; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S: FDA ISSUED FORM 483 FOR HYDERABAD PLANT; 02/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES – CO, U.S. UNIT PROMIUS PHARMA ANNOUNCE FILING OF AN NDA FOR MIGRAINE CANDIDATE

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 59.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 51,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, down from 86,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $521.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $182.94. About 8.51 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – Facebook Braces for Capitol Hill Grilling — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 22/03/2018 – HomelandMinority: Thompson Requests Facebook Election Security Briefing; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Cooperating With Mueller’s Russia Probe; 06/04/2018 – Amy Klobuchar: BREAKING: Facebook announces support of Honest Ads Act & new transparency requirements for ads. These are steps; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 15/05/2018 – Facebook reports progress in addressing hate speech; 26/03/2018 – Demands Grow for Facebook to Explain its Privacy Policies; 02/05/2018 – Facebook to release smart speaker first in markets outside US, sources say; 06/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: INTENDS TO FIGHT AGAINST SUIT

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $229.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Online Ed Group by 144,148 shares to 146,552 shares, valued at $923,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc by 182,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,056 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.57 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

