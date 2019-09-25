Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Lifted Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) by $1.35 Million as Stock Declined; As Six Flags Entmt (SIX) Valuation Declined, Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Increased Its Holding

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp (SIX) by 53.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 331,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 948,489 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.28 million, up from 617,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $51.6. About 939,235 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS TO DEVELOP THEME PARK IN RIYADH IN VENTURE WITH PIF; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS THE SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2022; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Active Pass Base Up 10% Vs. Year Ago; 28/05/2018 – Six Flags Over Georgia Debuts Twisted Cyclone Roller Coaster; 23/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Six Flags Entertainment, Nissan Motor, Tronc; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.08 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.81. About 5.62M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY YERVOY WORLDWIDE REVENUE $249 MLN VS $330 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 05/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.2 – 145km NNE of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 3/20/2018, 7:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR MOVING INTO PHASE 2 TRIALS FOR SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BMS GRANTED CO NON-EXCLUSIVE, NON-TRANSFERRABLE, ROYALTY-FREE LICENSE UNDER INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY TO USE YERVOY IN TRIAL; 15/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in UBS 2018 Global Healthcare Conference

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $102.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 19,053 shares to 72,544 shares, valued at $14.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 32,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J had bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920 on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Bankshares Corporation has invested 0.38% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Atlantic Union State Bank Corporation accumulated 0.36% or 59,483 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust has invested 0.31% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ruffer Llp invested in 121,470 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt holds 47,733 shares. 1.28M are owned by Korea Invest. Acg Wealth holds 0.41% or 67,868 shares. City Trust Com Fl holds 0.48% or 25,746 shares in its portfolio. American Assets Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 50,000 shares. Baltimore owns 6,918 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. California-based Hennessy Advsr has invested 0.22% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon reported 17.46M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Roffman Miller Associate Pa reported 9,199 shares stake. Kanawha Ltd Liability Company stated it has 69,939 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.22% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $986.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 76,363 shares to 220,080 shares, valued at $24.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.