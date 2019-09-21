Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Lifted Holding in Pan American Silver (Call) (PAAS); As Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) Market Value Rose, Holder Wedbush Securities Has Decreased Stake by $542,178

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (Call) (PAAS) by 180% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 67,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The hedge fund held 105,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, up from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 2.88M shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 06/03/2018 Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes in Life Insurance Business; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – INITIATED STEPS TO REDUCE CERTAIN ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.20; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE SUSPENDED SINCE APRIL 24, AS A RESULT OF ROAD BLOCKADES BY MEMBERS OF NEARBY HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED COMPENSATION FROM CO FOR ALLEGED IMPACTS TO COMMUNITY LAND; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CITES RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS; 29/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN’S DOLORES MINE OPERATING AT 75%: CHIHUAHUA GOVT; 10/05/2018 – Pan American Silver announces results of Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting; 12/04/2018 – White House: President Donald J. Trump Proclaims April 14, 2018, as Pan American Day and April 8 through April 14, 2018, as Pan; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN: MINE WILL RETURN TO NORMAL WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) by 59.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 4,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 2,941 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $373,000, down from 7,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $123.15. About 902,807 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $102.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 19,053 shares to 72,544 shares, valued at $14.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 32,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $994.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etf Managers by 9,276 shares to 14,940 shares, valued at $701,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental (NYSE:ICE) by 5,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 0.13% or 201,815 shares. Argyle Cap Mgmt reported 0.14% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). The New York-based Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Brown Advisory Secs Llc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Northstar Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 3,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Moreover, First Personal Services has 0% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 12 shares. John G Ullman And Associates invested in 1.06% or 47,716 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The invested in 33,998 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 22,091 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Dakota Wealth Management has invested 0.19% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com holds 47,170 shares. Comml Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 313,290 shares. Webster Bancorp N A holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 1,650 shares.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.98M for 16.04 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.