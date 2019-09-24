Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Holding in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Has Raised as Share Price Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Position Has Boosted by Ycg Llc

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 8,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 107,179 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.42M, up from 98,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $137.25. About 22.32M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 26.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 8,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 38,030 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.77. About 2.33 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – THE FLIGHT 577 AIRCRAFT HAS BEEN TAKEN OUT OF SERVICE FOR MAINTENANCE REVIEW; 15/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Puts Summer Travel On Sale; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SAYS ENGINE INVOLVED IN LAST WEEK’S BLOWOUT HAD NOT BEEN INSPECTED FOR SPECIFIC BLADE PROBLEMS, BUT WAS UP-TO-DATE IN MAINTENANCE; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Southwest Airlines incident marks end of US safety streak; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: MULTIPLE LAYERS IN SINGLE WINDOW DAMAGED; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Order to Give Boeing its Biggest 737 Max Fleet; 20/04/2018 – FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE MANDATING NEW INSPECTIONS FOR SOME 350 U.S. CFM56-7B ENGINES WITHIN 20 DAYS — STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINE SAYS ENGINE INVOLVED IN TUESDAY’S INCIDENT IS SERVICED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO: FIRST HALF HEADWINDS SHOULD `DISSIPATE QUICKLY’; 17/04/2018 – WBZ | CBS Boston News: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane surrounded by emergency vehicles at Philadelphia airport after

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00 million and $635.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,263 shares to 558,339 shares, valued at $40.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $102.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 113,066 shares to 195,226 shares, valued at $6.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.