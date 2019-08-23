Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Holding in American Airls Group (AAL) Upped by $786,904; Waters (WAT) Shareholder Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Increased Position by $2.77 Million

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $209.5. About 111,742 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 19/03/2018 – Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Announces New Distribution Partner for Its HighDrate CBD Energy Waters; 18/05/2018 – U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut Grants Nestlé Waters North America’s Motion to Dismiss Poland Spring Lawsuit; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Celebrates International Women’s Day; 03/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the Selection of John Williams as New York Fed President; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Democratic members of Congress such as Maxine Waters and Al Green have called for Trump’s impeachment; 29/03/2018 – VICAM Introduces a New Method for BPA Detection; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:15 P.M. Waters, Maxine amendment (A002) modified by unanimous consent; 05/03/2018 Waters Corporation Presentation at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79 million, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 1.97M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLS CHINESE DEMAND “ORWELLIAN NONSENSE” AND SAYS IT “STRONGLY OBJECTS TO CHINA’S ATTEMPTS TO COMPEL PRIVATE FIRMS TO USE SPECIFIC LANGUAGE OF A POLITICAL NATURE”; 07/03/2018 – Brazil Senate approves Open Skies agreement with the U.S; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O ‘WAS SHOCKED’ TO LEARN OF DOT AUDIT OF FAA OVERSIGHT OF ITS MAINTENANCE; 26/04/2018 – AAL:CARRIERS WILL HAVE TO CUT GROWTH PLANS IF FUEL STAYS HIGHER; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.50-Adj EPS $6.50; 26/04/2018 – AAL CONTINUES TO SEE FULL YEAR CASM EX ITEMS UP 2% IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES CASM PEAKING IN SECOND QUARTER UP 2.5%-4.5% YOY; 03/05/2018 – Embraer, American Airlines sign aircraft deal worth $705 mln

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Financial Assocs has 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Stifel reported 0.01% stake. Landscape Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.03% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Trust Co Of Virginia Va invested in 0.04% or 1,100 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,835 shares stake. Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department accumulated 3 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank stated it has 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Sg Americas Secs reported 19,857 shares stake. Brinker holds 0.01% or 1,480 shares. Copper Rock Prns Ltd invested in 80,690 shares. 3,814 were reported by Hrt Ltd Liability Company. De Burlo Group owns 27,100 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.09% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 27,028 shares. Da Davidson Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 15,071 shares.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bear Of The Day: American Airlines (AAL) – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Timing the Market, Is it Possible? – August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “12 Stocks To Watch For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “American Airlines Doubles Down on Transatlantic Flights – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Cap Mgmt Lp owns 510,470 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt invested in 0% or 28,104 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 464,795 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 321,526 shares. Invesco Limited has 0.06% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 5.95 million shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 100 shares. Capital Ltd Ltd Liability owns 144 shares. Anchor Bolt Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.36% or 118,099 shares. Cetera Advisor Net has invested 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Reilly Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 4,883 shares. Fin Serv Corporation owns 238 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 7,396 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Earnest Ltd Com owns 206 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 4,994 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported 43.70 million shares stake.