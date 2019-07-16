Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Position in American Airls Group (AAL) by $786,904 as Stock Price Declined; Swedbank Trimmed Johnson & Johnso (JNJ) Holding by $16.80 Million; Stock Rose

Swedbank decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnso (JNJ) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 120,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.88 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $542.51 million, down from 4.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Johnson & Johnso for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $132.62. About 7.85 million shares traded or 10.07% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79 million, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $34.28. About 5.27M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.50-Adj EPS $6.50; 07/03/2018 – Brazil Senate approves Open Skies agreement with the U.S; 17/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO TAKE DELIVERY OF 22 MAINLINE AIRCRAFT COMPRISED OF 16 B738 MAX AIRCRAFT AND 6 B789 AIRCRAFT; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES GROWING TO 900 DAILY DEPARTURES AT DALLAS-FORT WORTH; 15/03/2018 – Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 24/05/2018 – AAL SAYS RIO, SAO PAULO FLIGHTS NOT AFFECTED; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS ITS SECOND QUARTER PRE-TAX MARGIN EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS TO BE APPROXIMATELY 7.5 TO 9.5 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q EPS 39c

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.09 million activity. The insider Leibman Maya bought $138,150. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,582 was made by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $1.40 million were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. CAHILL JOHN T had bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973. $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Isom Robert D Jr. The insider KERR DEREK J bought $138,820.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

