Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Stake as Stock Price Declined; Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holding Held by Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 38.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 21,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,031 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65 million, up from 57,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $87.42. About 6.00 million shares traded or 108.27% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 53.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 43,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 37,474 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, down from 81,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $132.81. About 1.14M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 34.64% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 27/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS CEO MADDOX SAYS CO. ISN’T FOR SALE; 09/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Wynn Resorts Rtgs Same On Settlement Agreement; 09/03/2018 – Real Losers in Epic Casino Battle Were Wynn Shareholders — Heard on the Street; 22/03/2018 – Casino mogul Steve Wynn lowers stake in Wynn Resorts to 7.8 pct; 24/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts’ Profit Soars on Gains at Newest Macau Casino; 08/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Pay Universal Entertainment to Settle Litigation; 19/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Wynn Resorts, Limited Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Dea; 21/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – ON MARCH 20, WFLP, CO ENTERED REGISTRATION RIGHTS AGREEMENT AS PROVIDED FOR IN SEPARATION AGREEMENT BETWEEN STEPHEN WYNN, CO; 16/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts and Kim Sinatra Have Released Claims Brought Against Elaine Wynn; 14/05/2018 – WYNN: ROBERT J. MILLER RESIGNS FROM BOARD

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives reported 1,250 shares. Melvin Capital Management Limited Partnership owns 975,000 shares. Cookson Peirce And reported 4,180 shares stake. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advisors reported 18,473 shares stake. 21,757 were accumulated by Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Cap Invsts invested in 4.03M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Nuwave Invest Mgmt has 5,096 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Assetmark invested in 85 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt stated it has 20,688 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 44,266 were reported by Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 0.04% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company accumulated 225 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada holds 0% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 250 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 3,731 shares. Fil invested in 2 shares.

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 1.96% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.53 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $161.50M for 22.14 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.83% negative EPS growth.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 78,993 shares to 149,513 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 22,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,168 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Comm reported 193 shares. Pggm Investments invested in 0.35% or 814,250 shares. 27,145 are held by Oxbow Advsrs Limited Com. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Co accumulated 23,278 shares. First National Tru accumulated 0.07% or 7,823 shares. Groesbeck Invest Mgmt Nj stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Boston Advsr Limited Com reported 10,523 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Albion Financial Gru Ut, a Utah-based fund reported 2,600 shares. Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 173,780 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Shoker Counsel owns 2,380 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Lc reported 1.61 million shares stake. New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has invested 0.17% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Ohio-based Bartlett & Communications Llc has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). The Massachusetts-based Boston has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).