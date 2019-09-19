Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Trimmed At&T (T) Stake; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT)

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased At&T Inc (T) stake by 28.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 10,000 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp holds 25,000 shares with $838,000 value, down from 35,000 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $271.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $37.12. About 14.64 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 20/04/2018 – CMO Today: AT&T Announces Streaming Bundle; WPP Resists Breakup Talk; YouTube Brand Safety Issues Linger; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$19 BLN; 27/04/2018 – AT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 13/03/2018 – AT&T Wins Right to Present ‘No Blackout’ Offer at Merger Trial; 30/05/2018 – Aaron Pressman: Not the consensus view, but from a top notch source – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N -AT&T INC. STATEMENT REGARDING PLANNED VRIO CORP. IPO; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING 4 TIERS OF ONLINE TV THIS YEAR

Among 2 analysts covering MasterCraft Boat Holdings (NASDAQ:MCFT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. MasterCraft Boat Holdings has $3700 highest and $1500 lowest target. $26’s average target is 73.68% above currents $14.97 stock price. MasterCraft Boat Holdings had 3 analyst reports since July 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. B. Riley & Co maintained MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) rating on Tuesday, August 27. B. Riley & Co has “Buy” rating and $3700 target. SunTrust maintained it with “Hold” rating and $1500 target in Friday, September 13 report. See MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) latest ratings:

13/09/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold Old Target: $18.0000 New Target: $15.0000 Maintain

27/08/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Rating: Buy Old Target: $43.0000 New Target: $37.0000 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Raymond James

Among 5 analysts covering AT&T (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. AT&T has $4200 highest and $3500 lowest target. $37.40’s average target is 0.75% above currents $37.12 stock price. AT&T had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating by DZ Bank given on Wednesday, September 18. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 25. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, September 10 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.87 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowgrass Capital (Us) Limited Partnership holds 278,250 shares. Holt Capital Limited Liability Com Dba Holt Capital Prtnrs LP owns 18,479 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 3,714 were reported by American Bank. Sigma Planning reported 366,641 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability invested in 181,749 shares or 0.96% of the stock. James Investment has invested 0.39% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Advantage Inc has 1,931 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company invested 0.33% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bridgewater Assocs Lp accumulated 0.03% or 96,235 shares. First Advsr LP stated it has 10.15 million shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Willis Invest Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 771,728 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated has 0.44% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Accredited Invsts owns 0.11% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 17,087 shares. Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm has 10,600 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.94% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

MCBC Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, innovates, designs, makes, and markets recreational sport boats in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $281.18 million. The firm offers recreational performance sport boats, which are primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating. It has a 13.13 P/E ratio. It distributes its recreational performance sport boats under the MasterCraft brand name.

The stock increased 2.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $14.97. About 193,907 shares traded. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) has declined 32.22% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MCFT News: 10/05/2018 – MCBC Holdings 3Q EPS 61c; 17/05/2018 – MCBC Holdings 30.8% Owned by Hedge Funds; 09/04/2018 MCBC Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – MCBC HOLDINGS INC – FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR-END JUNE 30, 2018 EXPECTS NET SALES GROWTH TO BE IN LOW- TO MID-40 PERCENT RANGE; 10/05/2018 – MCBC HOLDINGS INC – FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR-END JUNE 30, 2018 ADJUSTED EPS IS EXPECTED TO GROW IN HIGH-40 PERCENT RANGE; 10/05/2018 – MCBC Holdings 3Q Adj EPS 56c; 10/05/2018 – MCBC Holdings Sees FY18 Sales Up in Low to Mid-40 Percent Range; 10/05/2018 – MCBC Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS Up in High-40 Percent Range; 23/04/2018 – DJ MCBC Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCFT)

