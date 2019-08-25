Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Raised Its American Airls Group (AAL) Stake by $786,904; As Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (MHI) Stock Were Volatile, Robinson Capital Management Has Raised by $421,454 Its Holding

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (MHI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 38,314 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 612,877 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32 million, up from 574,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.36 million market cap company. It closed at $12.4 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.42. About 8.91M shares traded or 35.69% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS MIAMI-BRASILIA FLIGHT TODAY ON BRAZIL FUEL CONCERN; 11/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: American Airlines adds five gates at O’Hare; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 07/03/2018 – Brazil Senate approves Open Skies agreement with the U.S; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO TAKE DELIVERY OF 22 MAINLINE AIRCRAFT COMPRISED OF 16 B738 MAX AIRCRAFT AND 6 B789 AIRCRAFT; 21/03/2018 – AAL TO SUSPEND FLIGHTS AT LAGUARDIA AT 11 A.M. NY TIME ON STORM; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – NOW EXPECTS TO REPORT 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS OF BETWEEN $5.00 AND $6.00; 03/05/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS CONTRACT SIGNED WITH AMERICAN AIRLINES FOR 15 E175 AIRCRAFT IS WORTH $705 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLS CHINESE DEMAND “ORWELLIAN NONSENSE” AND SAYS IT “STRONGLY OBJECTS TO CHINA’S ATTEMPTS TO COMPEL PRIVATE FIRMS TO USE SPECIFIC LANGUAGE OF A POLITICAL NATURE”

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold MHI shares while 4 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 4.31 million shares or 0.21% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 360,707 shares. Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 209,709 shares. Michigan-based Robinson Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 2.28% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Van Eck holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) for 90,607 shares. Raymond James Finance Services Advsrs holds 0% or 25,173 shares. Charter Tru Com stated it has 12,950 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company has 19,798 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 35,250 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Com invested in 38,938 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Co accumulated 80,574 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 23,628 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors invested in 0.16% or 37,302 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 23,601 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 471,561 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $11,940 activity.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dws Strategic Municipal Inco by 37,746 shares to 244,776 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr Income Opportunities (KIO) by 79,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,470 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Munienhanced Fund (MEN).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.20 million activity. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $714,973 was made by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4. On Monday, August 5 the insider EMBLER MICHAEL J bought $112,720. $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Isom Robert D Jr. $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Johnson Stephen L. PARKER W DOUGLAS also bought $1.40M worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. EBERWEIN ELISE R also bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares.