Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake in Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) by $5.18 Million; Alley Company Holds Position in Mastercard (MA)

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 53.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 43,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 37,474 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, down from 81,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.73B market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $109.03. About 1.74M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 02/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN FILES SUIT AGAINST WYNN RESORTS ON SHAREHOLDER LIST; 15/05/2018 – NY URGES WYNN HOLDERS SUPPORT POLITICAL CONTRIBUTION DISCLOSURE; 23/03/2018 – Steve Wynn folds as Galaxy Entertainment buys in; 18/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Plans to Add New Directors in Coming Month; 08/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – SETTLEMENT PROVIDES DISMISSAL OF ALL LITIGATION BETWEEN PARTIES, CO, ITS THEN-DIRECTORS & EXECUTIVES WITH RESPECT TO REDEMPTION; 13/03/2018 – WYNN MACAU BOARD TO APPROVE FY RESULTS MARCH 23; 15/03/2018 – STEVE WYNN, EX-WIFE SETTLE FIGHT OVER SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENT; 02/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN SAYS ASTOUNDED BY THE COMPANY’S STATEMENT; 14/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $226 FROM $219; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Alvin V. Shoemaker Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 1,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 34,071 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, up from 32,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $5.88 during the last trading session, reaching $285.99. About 2.04M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 25,359 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Services Gp accumulated 8,967 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking holds 75,128 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 19,365 shares in its portfolio. Korea Inv accumulated 13,250 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Moors And Cabot stated it has 4,904 shares. Cookson Peirce owns 4,180 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Cwm Limited Liability Corporation holds 54 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Board invested in 0.01% or 8,048 shares. Conning invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Prelude Cap Limited Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 3,899 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt holds 0% or 4,323 shares.

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $130.21M for 22.53 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 23,850 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $6.67M were sold by Mastercard Foundation. 1,500 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.