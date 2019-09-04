Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Increased Its American Airls Group (AAL) Stake; Cohen Capital Management Lifted Its Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Position by $500,563 as Share Price Rose

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79 million, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $26.93. About 4.33 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PRASM 14.40 CENTS VS 13.98 CENTS; 04/05/2018 – MEDIA-American Airlines to end regional deals with ExpressJet, Trans States – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS ITS SECOND QUARTER PRE-TAX MARGIN EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS TO BE APPROXIMATELY 7.5 TO 9.5 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS MIAMI-BRASILIA FLIGHT TODAY ON BRAZIL FUEL CONCERN; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – HIGHER FUEL PRICES LED TO A DECLINE IN YEAR-OVER-YEAR EARNINGS IN QTR; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLS CHINESE DEMAND “ORWELLIAN NONSENSE” AND SAYS IT “STRONGLY OBJECTS TO CHINA’S ATTEMPTS TO COMPEL PRIVATE FIRMS TO USE SPECIFIC LANGUAGE OF A POLITICAL NATURE”; 06/03/2018 American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AMERICAN AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: American Airlines adds five gates at O’Hare; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 71,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 340,933 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 269,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.49M market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.26. About 78,264 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02 million and $414.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 22,416 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc owns 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 1 shares. Goldman Sachs invested in 10,873 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Springowl Assoc Ltd Llc invested in 1.33% or 133,082 shares. State Street Corp reported 51,624 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 11,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has 0.02% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 500,000 shares. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 82,010 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership accumulated 0% or 197,402 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 492,125 shares. James Research accumulated 52,210 shares. Davenport & Com Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 107,700 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 74,045 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Nomura holds 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 105,787 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. $1.40M worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $65,844 was made by Isom Robert D Jr on Thursday, August 29. EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. 5,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya. On Tuesday, June 4 Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 5,000 shares. KERR DEREK J also bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4.