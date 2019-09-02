Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Decreased Facebook (FB) Position by $8.49 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Abbvie (ABBV) Stake Maintained by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 8,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 101,150 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, up from 92,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 6.42M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Ongoing Phase 3 Studies, MERU and TAHOE, Will Continue to Investigate Rova-T in First- and Second-Line SCLC; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH FIRST PHASE 3 STUDY; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine F; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE – IN SELECT-SUNRISE, UPADACITINIB MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 ACROSS ALL DOSES AT WEEK 12; 22/03/2018 – ABBV CITES MAGNITUDE OF EFFECT ACROSS MULTIPLE STUDY PARAMETERS; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 59.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 51,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, down from 86,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/05/2018 – Facebook’s Fight Against Misinformation and Fake News (Video); 07/04/2018 – As recently as last month, Facebook was talking to several health organizations about data-sharing; 18/04/2018 – Facebook announced the steps it will take to comply with a strict European privacy law known as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) which comes into force on May 25; 23/03/2018 – Germany Raises Pressure on Facebook on Data Privacy Rules; 27/03/2018 – US News: Facebook CEO Plans to Testify Before U.S. Congress; 06/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg Takes Belated Turn on Apology Tour — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes says the 1 percent should give cash to working people In his new book “Fair Shot,” Hughes outlines a proposal for “guaranteed income,” to lift health and education outcomes in the U.S; 19/03/2018 – LASRY: FACEBOOK HAS NOT BEEN ABLE TO REGULATE ITSELF; 22/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg has clearly had a very bad week. In the aftermath of revelations about the British research group Cambridge Analytica, Facebook’s founder is enduring a firestorm of criticism on both sides of the Atlantic about unauthorized access to users’ personal data; 17/04/2018 – Recode’s @KurtWagner8 and The Verge’s @CaseyNewton answer Facebook testimony questions on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Takes Another Jump From Bullish Trendline – Live Trading News” on August 30, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) decline on global equity selloff – Live Trading News” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: Q2 Showed Growth In All Key Metrics: Reiterate Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VUG, FB, GOOGL, GOOG: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “User Numbers Dispel the Bear Case for Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 23.93 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement holds 1.45% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4.24 million shares. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 1.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 77,836 were reported by Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability holds 0.43% or 270,570 shares in its portfolio. Intact Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Majedie Asset Limited stated it has 1.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 1.59% stake. Prudential Plc holds 0.73% or 1.28M shares in its portfolio. Weik has 0.8% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has 55,908 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Old Bancorp In reported 0.69% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 6,008 were accumulated by Linscomb Williams Inc. South Dakota Invest Council stated it has 1.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lpl Limited Com holds 0.28% or 736,388 shares. Fagan Assoc reported 3.19% stake.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson And reported 0.22% stake. Somerville Kurt F invested in 24,160 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.11% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd invested in 0.16% or 17,042 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.3% or 249,400 shares. Conning Inc accumulated 566,868 shares. Fire Group stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Farmers And Merchants Investments has invested 0.43% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Loeb Ptnrs Corp invested in 650 shares. Endurant Capital Mgmt LP holds 21,674 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Cap Limited Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 1,062 shares. Illinois-based Vestor Ltd Co has invested 0.24% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Doliver Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.43% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Shelton invested in 12,360 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Dillon & Assoc owns 1.3% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 49,546 shares.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4,215 shares to 64,190 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,995 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).