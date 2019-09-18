Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Decreased Facebook (FB) Holding by $5.43 Million; Blue Fin Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Nvidia Com (NVDA)

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 9,046 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, up from 7,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $181.07. About 4.90 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 27/05/2018 – Nigeria Today: Nvidia to reveal new GeForce cards for gamers, miners in March, sources say -; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 85.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $907,000, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $188.08. About 9.75 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Enters Political Gantlet; 01/05/2018 – Facebook’s Boldest Privacy Tool Is Coming Soon; 19/03/2018 – Facebook data storm wipes $35bn off market value; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Senate advances bill to penalize websites for sex trafficking; 16/05/2018 – EP President Antonio Tajani: Facebook’s Zuckerberg Accepted European Parliament Invitation to Come to Brussels; 25/04/2018 – FB: On expense side Facebook is tightening estimate, will grow 50-60 percent (instead of 40-60 they said previously) – Safety / security / privacy – Content acquisition $FB – ! $FB; 21/05/2018 – Facebook said it looked forward to the meeting and was happy for it to be live-streamed; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook is working with special counsel Mueller in probe; 09/05/2018 – Ex-Facebook exec: Burgeoning data privacy laws will cause massive revaluation of internet companies; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg begins testimony Tuesday about his company’s operations

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Investment reported 0.14% stake. Amalgamated Financial Bank stated it has 77,843 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Carmignac Gestion owns 807,872 shares. Horseman Capital Ltd stated it has 18,100 shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.33% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Monetta Financial Services Inc reported 0.9% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 3,000 shares. 182,959 were reported by Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Com. Premier Asset Limited Liability Co holds 2.42% or 62,422 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Cap Management has 0.65% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 11,728 shares. Daiwa Securities Group accumulated 66,701 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.32% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 520,000 shares. Legacy Private Tru reported 0.13% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Davenport & Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 12,823 shares.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nvidia Stock Is Supposed to Be Hot, But Itâ€™s Leaving Investors Cold – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nvidia: Ray Tracing Graphics Cards Gain Traction – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidia (NVDA) Down 27.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Nvidia (NVDA) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl owns 872,011 shares. Castleark Lc holds 67,083 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 1.32% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alpha Cubed Invests Lc has 55,094 shares. Darsana Capital Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 6.27% or 1.00 million shares in its portfolio. Lafayette Invests Incorporated reported 9,579 shares. Timessquare Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 69,705 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Asset Management One invested in 1.35M shares or 1.28% of the stock. Accuvest Global Advsrs holds 2,120 shares. Sterneck Mgmt Lc holds 17,174 shares. Virginia-based Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 1.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Strategic Wealth Ltd, a California-based fund reported 38,841 shares. Brown Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 20,035 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Clal Insur Entertainment, a Israel-based fund reported 370,000 shares. Thomas White owns 7,780 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.24 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $102.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 8,012 shares to 20,689 shares, valued at $22.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:PAAS).