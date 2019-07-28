Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding by $3.36 Million; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Violich Capital Management Lifted Stake by $423,550 as Market Value Declined

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 43.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 9,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,519 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, up from 22,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.71 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 105,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.55 million shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Sensata at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1/Vmig 1 To Tender Option Bond Trust (Wells Fargo Liq.) Floater Certificates, Series 2018-XM0638; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180939: Welsh Carson Anderson & Stowe XII, L.P.; Wells Fargo & Company; 07/05/2018 – Tenneco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, other Berkshire investments; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – Kennametal at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Wells Fargo’s Commercial Loan Servicer Ratings; 16/04/2018 – Fitch: Wells Fargo Earnings Reflect Broad-Based Declines

