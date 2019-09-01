Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Facebook (FB) Position by $8.49 Million as Share Price Rose; Harsco Corp. (HSC) Shareholder Oberweis Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 59.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 51,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, down from 86,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/05/2018 – FACEBOOK WINS DELAY OF CLASS-ACTION TRIAL THAT WAS SET FOR JULY; 07/03/2018 – Some advertising agencies are recommending against buying certain types of Facebook ads; 22/03/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: Walden, Pallone Call on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to Testify Before Committee; 07/03/2018 – Agencies warn against advertising on some of Facebook’s products, but nobody’s listening; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg TV: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the center of the Facebook controversy, has suspended its CEO; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Shuffles Management Team; 27/03/2018 – Sarah Frier: Breaking: Sources tell me Facebook will delay the unveiling of its home speaker amid privacy uproar, and they’ll; 20/03/2018 – UK’s Cambridge University questions Facebook about academic’s role in data breach; 26/03/2018 – Myspace co-founder Tom Anderson bashed Facebook on Monday by re-tweeting a cartoon that piles onto the #DeleteFacebook movement; 22/03/2018 – INTERNET ASSOCIATION-FILES MOTION TO INTERVENE IN CASE AGAINST FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION CHALLENGING REPEAL OF STRONG NET NEUTRALITY PROTECTIONS

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Harsco Corp. (HSC) by 46.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 18,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $444,000, down from 40,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Harsco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $17.9. About 858,508 shares traded or 2.33% up from the average. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Harsco Announces Results of 63rd Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Harsco Corporation Investors (HSC); 21/05/2018 – HARSCO RENEWS,EXTENDS LOGISTICS-PACKAGING PACT W/ARCELORMITTAL; 02/05/2018 – Harsco: Sees 2018 GAAP and Adjusted Diluted EPS From Continuing Ops $1.11-$1.24; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C, EST. 19C; 21/05/2018 – Harsco Renews and Extends Logistics and Packaging Contract With ArcelorMittal Atlantique & Lorraine (AMAL) in France; 21/04/2018 – DJ Harsco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSC); 02/05/2018 – Harsco Sees 2Q GAAP and Adjusted EPS From Continuing Ops of 30c to 35c; 02/05/2018 – Harsco: 2018 GAAP and Adjusted Operating Income Expected to Range From $165 Million to $180 Million

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 23.93 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 313,777 shares. Crystal Rock Cap Management reported 7.99% stake. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.76% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 1.7% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.72 million shares. The Maine-based Bangor Bancorp has invested 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). L And S Advsrs reported 55,097 shares. Mackay Shields Llc owns 889,801 shares. Baillie Gifford And Co owns 15.80 million shares or 2.88% of their US portfolio. Middleton And Ma has invested 1.98% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 0.38% or 2.65 million shares. St Germain D J Company Inc reported 58,221 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. 91,100 are owned by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Com Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,391 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,164 shares. Riverpark Advisors Llc owns 81,916 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold HSC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 67.18 million shares or 1.57% more from 66.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huber Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 41,012 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of New York Mellon has 1.07 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Us Bancorp De has invested 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Marshall Wace Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 51,901 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Limited Company has 0% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Macquarie Grp Inc reported 47,838 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested in 0% or 46,857 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Co accumulated 155,472 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Com invested in 52,715 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 15,342 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Oberweis Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.09% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Com holds 0.18% or 225,455 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Raymond James & owns 21,465 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 75,451 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $72,473 activity.