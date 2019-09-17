Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Decreased Its Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Holding as Share Price Declined; Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holder Viking Global Investors LP Has Lowered Holding

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 29.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 950,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 2.26 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $267.32M, down from 3.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $104.41. About 1.09M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 86.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 32,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $620,000, down from 37,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $116.6. About 1.26 million shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 09/05/2018 – All Three Independent Proxy Advisory Firms Support Elaine Wynn’s Campaign for Change at Wynn Resorts and Recommend Shareholders “WITHHOLD” Votes from Legacy Director John J. Hagenbuch; 14/05/2018 – NEW YORK STATE COMPTROLLER THOMAS DINAPOLI URGES WYNN RESORTS SHAREHOLDERS TO WITHOLD SUPPORT FROM DIRECTOR NOMINEES JOHN HAGENBUCH, PATRICIA MULROY; 07/03/2018 OR Investments: Oregon pension fund sues the board of Wynn Resorts, which hid sexual predation of founder, for breach of; 23/03/2018 – GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT, WYNN RESORTS LIMITED REPORT INVESTMENT; 22/03/2018 – WYNN HOLDER STEPHEN WYNN STEPHEN REPORTS 7.8% STAKE; 23/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Launches Campaign to Remove Director From Casino’s Board; 07/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts allowed to drop Wynn from Massachusetts casino license; 22/03/2018 – Casino mogul Steve Wynn lowers his stake in Wynn Resorts to 7.8%; 24/04/2018 – WYNN CEO: $3B LAS VEGAS CONSTRUCTION BUDGET `UNSUSTAINABLE’; 23/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – “BOARD IS WORKING IN AN ORDERLY FASHION TO REFRESH ITS COMPOSITION”

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.38B and $102.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (NYSE:BMY) by 30,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (NASDAQ:VOD) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold WYNN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 81.00 million shares or 1.95% more from 79.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Llc owns 87,100 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 2,033 shares. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Monetta Fincl Svcs holds 0.85% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. 12,005 were accumulated by Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Co. Cibc Bancshares Usa has 0.43% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 24,880 shares. Vident Advisory Llc has invested 0.05% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Invesco Limited reported 0.05% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Shellback Cap LP invested 0.46% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Pnc Finance Serv Incorporated reported 0% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Amer Assets Invest Mgmt reported 8,000 shares stake. Fred Alger reported 154,768 shares stake. Valley Advisers holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kensico Corp holds 0.89% or 395,000 shares.

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $130.22 million for 24.09 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Company News For Sep 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Relative Strength Alert For Wynn Resorts – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “US STOCKS-Trade optimism, Apple push Wall Street slightly higher – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PII, WYNN, HELE – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Wynn (WYNN) Down 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exact Sciences Is An Attractive Cancer Diagnostics Pick – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) Is Up 16.34% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on January 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Cancer Treatment Stocks to Enrich Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: EXAS, JPM, ALLY – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS): When Will It Breakeven? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 EPS, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.