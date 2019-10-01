Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Decreased Holding in Facebook (FB) by $5.43 Million as Stock Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Lowered Position by $961,020 as Market Value Declined

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 16,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 131,668 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.52M, down from 148,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.89. About 4.31M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 85.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $907,000, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $501.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $175.74. About 9.93M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group Elects Facebook Executive Susan Li to Board; 04/05/2018 – FaceAffinity Co-Founder Wayne Rowlands Comments on Facebook Dating Announcement; 11/05/2018 – Alex Heath: FB’s crypto efforts will take years to materialize, sources tell me. But the company doesn’t plan to hold an; 09/04/2018 – Algemeiner: Sources: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Meet With US Lawmakers on Monday; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vietnam moves to reign in Facebook and Google; 05/04/2018 – Tobacco products are promoted across Facebook, Stanford University researchers found; 20/03/2018 – ITALY REGULATOR AGCOM REQUESTED FROM FACEBOOK INFO ON DATA USE; 25/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Top Democrats Press Mark Zuckerberg for More Information about Facebook’s Role in American Democracy; 17/04/2018 – CIOs in Spotlight on User Data Following Facebook Testimony; 02/05/2018 – Slashdot: Facebook’s Open-Source Go Bot Can Now Beat Professional Players (techcrunch.com)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 54,211 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 6.64M shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc reported 0.08% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Tru Fund reported 86,248 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Iron Finance Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.52% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). West Oak Cap Lc owns 1.28% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 37,337 shares. Pinebridge LP has invested 0.35% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). United Asset Strategies Inc holds 1.3% or 99,114 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs And Com Ca holds 137,323 shares. 451,313 are held by Cornerstone Capital. Efg Asset Management (Americas) owns 7,831 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Stellar Capital Mngmt Limited holds 9,828 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Troy Asset Mngmt holds 75,659 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Lc reported 0.08% stake. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd reported 214,796 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “1 Big Reason the New T-Mobile Will Have Lower 5G Prices Than Competitors – The Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Verizon Still a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is Verizon A Utility On Steroids? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.07 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.65 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FB, European publishers team for Watch shows – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook updates policy on limiting expression – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst: Facebook Next To Face Antitrust Scrutiny – Benzinga” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RiverPark Large Growth Fund – Facebook, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Stock Will Trend Higher as FBâ€™s Advertising Revenue Grows – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.38B and $102.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 50,436 shares to 110,436 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pan American Silver Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 67,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).