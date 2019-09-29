Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Decreased Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding as Shares Rose; Jd Capital Management Trimmed General Electric Co (GE) Holding by $3.50 Million

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 349,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 470,600 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.94 million, down from 820,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 29.46M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 20/04/2018 – Southwest challenged engine maker over speed of safety checks; 20/04/2018 – TOPLive Starts: General Electric’s Earnings Call in Real-Time; 02/04/2018 – TIAN GE INTERACTIVE HOLDINGS LTD 1980.HK – FY ADJUSTED REVENUE RMB1.0 BLN, UP 20.4 PCT; 20/04/2018 – John Flannery should be recognized for turning around GE, says @JimCramer; 10/04/2018 – Indian Railways says deaths, injuries from accidents fall amid safety crackdown; 20/04/2018 – General Electric earnings: 16 cents a share, vs 11 cents EPS expected; 13/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – AS RESULT OF ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE STANDARD, PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RETAINED EARNINGS AS OF JAN. 1, 2016 DECREASED BY $4,243 MLN; 22/04/2018 – Retirement Shock: Need to Find a Job After a 40 Years at General Electric; 20/04/2018 – General Electric Still Targets 2018 Adjusted Industrial Free Cash Flows $6B-$7B

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp analyzed 19,053 shares as the company's stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 72,544 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.84M, down from 91,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 1.50 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.45 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $102.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 60,000 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $7.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:PAAS).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 17.38 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. Shares for $3.00 million were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Seidman Leslie also bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, August 23. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036 on Thursday, August 15. HORTON THOMAS W bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337.

Jd Capital Management Llc, which manages about $832.90 million and $346.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 50,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $10.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.