Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Decreased By $8.49 Million Its Facebook (FB) Holding; Last Week Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Rocky Mtn Dealership (TSE:RME), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Rocky Mtn Dealership has $11.5 highest and $10.5 lowest target. $11’s average target is 66.41% above currents $6.61 stock price. Rocky Mtn Dealership had 2 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Raymond James. National Bank Canada maintained Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME) rating on Thursday, March 14. National Bank Canada has “Hold” rating and $10.5 target. See Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME) latest ratings:

14/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Hold New Target: $10.5 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $11.5 Maintain

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.61. About 5,491 shares traded. Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment in Canada. The company has market cap of $127.29 million. The firm primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4WD tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots. It has a 13.22 P/E ratio. It also provides light and heavy construction equipment; collects geospatial survey data using unmanned aerial vehicles; and distributes automotive and agricultural parts and supplies.

