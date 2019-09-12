Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Boosted Its Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Stake by $401,500; South State Has Trimmed Its Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Stake by $2.83 Million

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 26.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 8,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 38,030 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 915,673 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – PIX11 News: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane from NYC makes emergency landing in Philly; 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR GIVES NO TIMEFRAME FOR INTERISLAND HAWAII SERVICE; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST: AIRCRAFT TAKEN OUT OF SERVICE FOR MAINTENANCE REVIEW; 17/04/2018 – Southwest: Crew Reported Issues With the Number One Engine Which Resulted in Damage to the Fuselage; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO: `A LITTLE SOFTNESS’ IN SALES TO BE EXPECTED:CNBC; 18/04/2018 – Southwest’s tragic engine failure shows need for ‘deeper’ look at entire oversight: Ex-NTSB chair; 07/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CANCELS 163 FLIGHTS TODAY, 55 THURSDAY ON STORM; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO: FIRST HALF HEADWINDS SHOULD `DISSIPATE QUICKLY’; 02/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 20/04/2018 – LA Times: FAA plans to order emergency plane-engine inspections after fatal Southwest accident

South State Corp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 20.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 20,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 79,484 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.10 million, down from 99,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $137.89. About 2.66M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 1.17 million shares. Regions Financial Corp accumulated 196,880 shares. Kings Point has invested 2.37% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 336,660 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) has 22,462 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Howe & Rusling reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 8.47 million shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Northeast Investment has invested 3.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Girard Prns Limited reported 80,345 shares. Moreover, Alexandria Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.6% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 30,010 shares. 1.66 million were accumulated by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 543,496 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Decatur Capital Mngmt has invested 2.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hollencrest Management holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 11,058 shares. Smith Salley & Associates has 71,972 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.92 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 324,442 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Epoch Inv Incorporated holds 0.05% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 228,630 shares. 8,972 are held by Montag A And Associates. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 28,693 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited has invested 0.06% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Dorsey And Whitney Trust Limited Liability Com accumulated 5,368 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Waddell And Reed Financial Incorporated holds 794,570 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 6,464 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has 1.48M shares. Markel Corporation reported 356,000 shares stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 57,700 shares. Arrow Financial Corp reported 0.51% stake. Argent Tru Com holds 0.02% or 3,934 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 601,202 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.4% or 64,406 shares.

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.38B and $102.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $838,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 113,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,226 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).