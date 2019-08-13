Kames Capital Plc Upped Its Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Holding; Enphase Energy (ENPH) Shareholder Electron Capital Partners Has Trimmed Position by $2.45 Million as Stock Price Rose

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) by 61.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 18,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 47,722 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 29,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $542.12M market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $12.29. About 171,343 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 272,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The hedge fund held 4.66 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.06 million, down from 4.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.93B market cap company. The stock increased 4.27% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $32.22. About 2.54 million shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 29/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces 4.5MW Solar Installation in India; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT AMENDS THE AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED FEBRUARY 10, 2017; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT PROVIDES CO SHALL NOT PREPAY ANY PART OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 1 TO DEC. 31 WITHOUT COLLATERAL AGENT’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT; 09/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Delivers Seventh-Generation IQ Microinverters to the United Kingdom; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and lmagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 01/05/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Reports Continued Gross Margin Expansion in the First Quarter of 2018; 11/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference May 24; 12/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and GRID Alternatives Renew Collaboration for 2018; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar Installers

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold WIFI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 817,984 are owned by Redwood Invests Limited Liability Company. Amer holds 0% or 26,167 shares in its portfolio. Rk Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 359,422 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Spark Inv Ltd Liability Company accumulated 173,100 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 8,686 shares. Northern reported 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Rice Hall James & Limited Liability accumulated 1.1% or 1.47M shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 8,430 shares. Fmr Limited Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Moreover, First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.02% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 27,725 shares. First Republic Management stated it has 14,855 shares. Affinity Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 14,065 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

More notable recent Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bear Of The Day: Netgear (NTGR) – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Boingo Wireless (WIFI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Incubus Guitarist Michael Einzigerâ€™s Startup Mixhalo Raises $10.7 Million for Better Live Event Audio – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cambium Networks Corporation Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Reporting Date – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NETGEAR (NTGR) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. by 1.20M shares to 19,513 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 123,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800,122 shares, and cut its stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY).

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $783.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tellurian Inc New by 1.14 million shares to 3.07 million shares, valued at $34.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 807,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 23 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 44.45 million shares or 14.84% more from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsr Ltd Com owns 0.02% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 50,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Blackrock owns 5.75 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell & Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 6,195 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 49,929 shares. The California-based Old West Management Lc has invested 1% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Metropolitan Life Ins Company owns 0.15% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 86,221 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 0% or 12,241 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% or 23,410 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Redmond Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 93,307 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated holds 0% or 6,624 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 224,079 shares or 0% of the stock. California-based Doheny Asset Management Ca has invested 0.97% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc, Washington-based fund reported 21,600 shares.