Kames Capital Plc Stake In Ryder System (R) Was Has Raised; As Pfizer (PFE) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Verity Asset Management Has Trimmed by $1.11 Million Its Position

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Ryder System Inc. (R) by 44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 16,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% . The institutional investor held 55,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 38,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Ryder System Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $48.47. About 409,514 shares traded. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 30.71% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 30/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Ryder System Buys MXD Group for About $120M; 03/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC – ACQUISITION-COMPLETED ON APRIL 2, 2018, AT A PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $120 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Ryder Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Ryder System Buys MXD Group for $120 Million; 06/03/2018 Ryder: “Upskill’s augmented reality platform for smart glasses has enabled greater efficiencies in Ryder’s; 07/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Ryder Electric Vehicles Produced by Workhorse Arrive into W.B. Mason’s Business Product Delivery Fleet; 26/03/2018 – Ryder First Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for April 24, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 28.99M shares traded or 16.25% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR REVENUE 5.2B RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s bid in focus as Reckitt quits Pfizer consumer health auction; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS OF PHASE 3 STUDY EXAMINING USE OF LYRICA ORAL SOLUTION CV AS ADJUNCTIVE THERAPY; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results From a Study of CHANTIX(R)/CHAMPIX(R) (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – TREATMENT WITH LYRICA AT LOWER DOSE DID NOT RESULT IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VERSUS PLACEBO; 04/04/2018 – Riding a wave of positive PhIII readouts, Pfizer gets a snap review for lung cancer drug dacomitinib $PFE; 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video); 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold R shares while 75 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 44.51 million shares or 5.88% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Llc stated it has 6,321 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc reported 0% stake. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jane Street Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 19,054 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.01% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 9,358 shares. Signaturefd Limited holds 144 shares. Nordea Inv accumulated 0.01% or 67,335 shares. Alabama-based Regions Finance Corporation has invested 0% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Principal Fincl Gru Incorporated holds 0.01% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) or 234,741 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.01% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Voya Investment Management Ltd owns 25,178 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 83,800 were reported by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 0% or 69,894 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). And Com reported 1,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6,543 shares to 639,497 shares, valued at $105.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 134,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 534,199 shares, and cut its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92 million and $86.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 6,650 shares to 12,095 shares, valued at $695,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Star Fd Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fd Etf Shs (VXUS) by 11,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).