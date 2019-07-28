Kames Capital Plc Stake in Ansys (ANSS) Has Upped by $4.07 Million as Valuation Rose; Pecaut & Company Has Cut Its Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Position by $345,600

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Ansys Inc. (ANSS) by 6.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 22,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 345,248 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.06 million, up from 322,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Ansys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $213.15. About 182,615 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $163.55. About 340,570 shares traded or 5.00% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 13/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Set to Open First Store in Michigan; 20/04/2018 – DJ Casey’s General Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASY); 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES REPORTS BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTME; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Board Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Board; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores : $107 Million of Capacity Under Existing Repurchase Authorization Expected to be Completed in 1H; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access and Majority Voting; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Generated 3Q Benefit of $175 Million, or About $4.60/Share; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES ANNOUNCES BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND NEW BOARD LEADERSHIP; 23/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND JANA PARTNERS SAYS DOES NOT OWN A SINGLE SHARE IN CASEY’S STORES CASY.O – FUND SPOKESMAN; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES SAYS ROBERT J. MYERS RETIRING

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IHOP boss Rebelez named new Casey’s General President/CEO – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “It’s the Market Cap Game: Play Along and Guess What These Companies Are Worth – The Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 22nd – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/11/2019: NVFY,CASY,BYND – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Raymond James & reported 125,337 shares stake. Pecaut Co has invested 0.76% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Bb&T accumulated 0.03% or 12,626 shares. Zacks Inv Management holds 0.02% or 7,569 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.06% or 587,928 shares. 209,700 are held by Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. 3,669 were accumulated by Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership. Wellington Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 193,519 shares in its portfolio. 10,970 are held by Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Corp. Zebra Capital Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.19% or 2,709 shares. Duncker Streett & accumulated 0.01% or 200 shares. River Road Asset Management Lc has invested 0.11% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Strs Ohio stated it has 2,871 shares. Spf Beheer Bv has invested 2.26% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $72.43M for 20.76 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 189.71% EPS growth.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,207 shares to 111,072 shares, valued at $22.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ansys to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results after Market Close on August 5, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Ansys (ANSS) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ANSYS Welcomes Lynn Ledwith as Vice President of Marketing – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 86,300 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership. Csat Advisory LP accumulated 111 shares or 0.01% of the stock. North Point Port Managers Corp Oh accumulated 121,230 shares. Clarivest Asset Lc owns 9,500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset holds 1,379 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Symphony Asset Management Lc invested in 0.21% or 4,408 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 1.18M shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 14,482 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 58,543 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares has 0.12% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Checchi Advisers Lc reported 0.03% stake. Oak Ridge Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.88% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 76,048 shares. 1,586 were reported by Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership. Pitcairn holds 2,864 shares.