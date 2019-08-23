Kames Capital Plc Raised By $835,758 Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding; Quinstreet (QNST) Shorts Raised By 1.23%

Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) had an increase of 1.23% in short interest. QNST’s SI was 5.02M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.23% from 4.96 million shares previously. With 548,000 avg volume, 9 days are for Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)’s short sellers to cover QNST’s short positions. The SI to Quinstreet Inc’s float is 11.47%. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.02. About 446,441 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet Responds to Recent Short Seller Report and Stk Activity; 11/04/2018 – Based on comps from private competitors with superior business models, $QNST should be trading at $5-7, not $12. But if, as we believe, a significant amount of its business is based on fake traffic, there’s no floor; 13/04/2018 – QuinStreet Presenting at Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – QuinStreet Receives Culture of Compliance Award; 07/05/2018 – QuinStreet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Quote from one former $QNST employee: “It’s just not the cleanest style of online marketing. You end up dealing with a lot of shady people.” 3/7; 20/04/2018 – $QNST: Split Rock, $QNST’s 4th-largest holder and one its earliest backers, keeps selling shares. Another 230k earlier this week at prices as low as $10.73. ����; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and; 14/05/2018 – RK Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in QuinStreet; 11/04/2018 – $QNST uses a hub domain,

Kames Capital Plc increased Pfizer Inc. (PFE) stake by 0.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kames Capital Plc acquired 19,899 shares as Pfizer Inc. (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Kames Capital Plc holds 2.07 million shares with $87.85M value, up from 2.05M last quarter. Pfizer Inc. now has $194.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 15.36 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/04/2018 – Top 5 for the past week: #1 @Arie_Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER ALTERNATIVES INCLUDE A SPIN-OFF, SALE; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer Oncology to Showcase Clinical Advances from its Growing Portfolio and Research Pipeline at ASCO; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of auction to buy $20bn Pfizer business; 18/04/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS EXPANDS GLOBAL PATENT PORTFOLIO FOR CANCER COMBINATION THERAPY; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer to fix EpiPen shortage; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev Up 6%; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has withdrawn from the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer health-care business, the British company said; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies

QuinStreet, Inc., an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $552.68 million. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers. It has a 9.34 P/E ratio. The firm provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, business-to-business technology, and home services.

