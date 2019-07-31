Kames Capital Plc Lowered Teradyne (TER) Holding; Hdfc Bank Limited (HDB) Shorts Down By 8.5%

Kames Capital Plc decreased Teradyne Inc. (TER) stake by 7.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kames Capital Plc sold 93,869 shares as Teradyne Inc. (TER)’s stock rose 19.51%. The Kames Capital Plc holds 1.13M shares with $44.83M value, down from 1.22 million last quarter. Teradyne Inc. now has $9.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $56.4. About 1.07 million shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 27.70% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q NET REV. $487M, EST. $478.2M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots for $148M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Maker of Autonomous Mobile Robots — Deal Digest; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE; 18/04/2018 APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q EPS 43c; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Rev $487.5M

Hdfc Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) had a decrease of 8.5% in short interest. HDB’s SI was 2.24M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.5% from 2.45M shares previously. With 603,900 avg volume, 4 days are for Hdfc Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)’s short sellers to cover HDB’s short positions. The SI to Hdfc Bank Limited’s float is 0.05%. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.23. About 447,137 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 23/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4) & 52(5); 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 PROFIT AT INR7.22B VS INR5.5B Y/Y; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS INR2.65B PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF UNITS TO QUIKR INDIA; 20/03/2018 – ANI: #Watch: Armed robbers loot Rs.18 lakh outside HDFC bank on 20 March on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. (Source: CCTV)…; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROPOSES TO MAKE ADDL SPECIAL PROVISION OF INR800M; 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number); 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER PROFIT WAS 48.43 BILLION RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER INCREASE IN BORROWING POWERS IN APRIL 30 MEET; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES; 31/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR CARRYING OUT ARRANGEMENTS AND TRANSACTIONS WITH HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company has market cap of $89.26 billion. The firm operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business divisions. It has a 222.67 P/E ratio. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Cap Ltd Partnership reported 44,577 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 50,000 shares. 130,000 were reported by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 204,798 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg holds 0.02% or 448,318 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsr Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 10,178 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Com owns 11,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 76 are owned by Tarbox Family Office. 162 are held by Webster National Bank & Trust N A. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 6,150 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 96,187 shares. Comerica Bancorp holds 111,965 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Management stated it has 1.03 million shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 0.01% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) or 88,044 shares.

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TER’s profit will be $119.98 million for 20.14 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Kames Capital Plc increased Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) stake by 16,815 shares to 55,029 valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) stake by 7,804 shares and now owns 25,503 shares. Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was raised too.

