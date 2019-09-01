Kames Capital Plc Lowered Holding in Epam Systems (EPAM) as Market Valuation Rose; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Lifted Holding in Qualcomm (Call) (QCOM) as Stock Value Declined

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 2,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 338,614 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.26M, down from 340,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $191.33. About 131,989 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Call) (QCOM) by 836.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 388,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 435,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.81M, up from 46,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 8.47 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. bill to reform foreign investment review wins business group’s support; 13/03/2018 – Bank fee potential slashed as Trump ends Broadcom’s Qualcomm takeover; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY QTL REVENUES OF $1,260 MLN VS $2,249 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Chief Visits Washington in Bid to Save Qualcomm Deal; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to June 8; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed; 27/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom is pledging $1.5 billion toward U.S. 5G cellular if the company’s proposed acquisition of Qualcomm is allowed to go through

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl Inc has 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.07% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Summit Creek Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 3.25% or 107,726 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 1,293 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Numerixs Tech Inc has 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 30,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd has invested 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Goelzer Management Inc accumulated 13,589 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 65,699 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 37,791 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 1,948 shares stake. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank invested 0.06% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Highstreet Asset Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 11 shares. Profit Inv Management Llc reported 22,316 shares or 2.88% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Twin Tree Management LP has invested 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. by 2,686 shares to 120,748 shares, valued at $141.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 33,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 327,254 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT).

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Ben Franklin’s Global Opportunity Philadelphia Fund Makes First Investments – PRNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “EPAM Makes Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies 2019 List – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of EPAM Systems, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:EPAM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “EPAM Joins Blockchain In Transport Alliance, The World’s Largest Commercial Blockchain Association – PRNewswire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7,800 shares to 3,200 shares, valued at $994,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Civeo Corp Cda.