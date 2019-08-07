PIRELLI & CO SPA ORDINARY SHARES IT (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) had an increase of 5.39% in short interest. PLLIF’s SI was 15.74 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.39% from 14.94 million shares previously. It closed at $6.25 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kames Capital Plc decreased Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) stake by 20.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kames Capital Plc analyzed 134,664 shares as Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)'s stock rose 18.40%. The Kames Capital Plc holds 534,199 shares with $46.27 million value, down from 668,863 last quarter. Exact Sciences Corporation now has $14.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.13% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $112.96. About 1.65 million shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company has market cap of $. The firm provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It currently has negative earnings. It offers automotive products under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle products under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing tires under the P Zero Velo name, as well as urban tires under the Scorpion MTB, Cinturato Velo, and Cycl-e name.

Kames Capital Plc increased The Coca (NYSE:KO) stake by 30,122 shares to 62,340 valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1. It also upped Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 95,503 shares and now owns 102,479 shares. Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Colorado-based Shine Advisory Svcs has invested 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 18,326 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability has 39,274 shares. Sei Investments holds 0.06% or 219,833 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 0% or 24 shares. 31,250 were reported by Sit Invest. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 190,099 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Next Century Growth Investors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 78,333 shares. Moreover, Mariner Lc has 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 5,040 shares. Ww Asset holds 0.02% or 4,014 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Company invested in 5,477 shares. 1.10M are held by Eagle Asset Mgmt. Tiverton Asset holds 0.99% or 262,813 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Inc holds 0% or 238 shares.