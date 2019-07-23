Kames Capital Plc Lifted Xylem (XYL) Stake; Kopp Investment Advisors Upped By $1.40 Million Its Maxlinear (MXL) Stake

Kames Capital Plc increased Xylem Inc. (XYL) stake by 4.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kames Capital Plc acquired 30,500 shares as Xylem Inc. (XYL)’s stock rose 5.19%. The Kames Capital Plc holds 693,148 shares with $54.79M value, up from 662,648 last quarter. Xylem Inc. now has $14.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $80.33. About 699,791 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased Maxlinear Inc. (MXL) stake by 44.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc acquired 55,860 shares as Maxlinear Inc. (MXL)’s stock rose 10.07%. The Kopp Investment Advisors Llc holds 181,756 shares with $4.64M value, up from 125,896 last quarter. Maxlinear Inc. now has $1.76B valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.9. About 326,100 shares traded. MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has risen 32.37% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MXL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ MaxLinear inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MXL); 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear 1Q Rev $110.8M; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 14/03/2018 – MaxLinear’s MxL7704 Power Management IC Powers the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+; 11/04/2018 – MaxLinear and Geniatech Target Live TV on Mobile Devices; 09/05/2018 – MaxLinear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 94% to 20 Days; 08/05/2018 – MAXLINEAR SEES 2Q REV. $100M TO $110.0M, EST. $118.0M; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear Sees 2Q Rev $100M-$110M; 02/04/2018 – MaxLinear, Inc. Announces the Departure of its CFO and Reaffirms Financial Guidance for 1Q 2018; 02/04/2018 – MaxLinear, Inc. Announces the Departure of Its CFO and Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 1Q 2018

More notable recent MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MaxLinear’s MxL7704 PMIC Powers the Raspberry Pi 4 – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MaxLinear G.hn Technology Powers ZTE’s New Family of FTTH Fiber Extenders – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.20 million activity. Another trade for 16,575 shares valued at $367,083 was sold by PARDUN THOMAS E. Shares for $45,419 were sold by Kwong Connie H.. $788,096 worth of stock was sold by MOYER ALBERT J on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold MXL shares while 39 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 60.25 million shares or 5.57% less from 63.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 24,853 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Regions Fincl Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) for 16,822 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 14,627 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). 24,300 are held by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 826,231 shares. Blair William And Il has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Sei Investments Company reported 59,000 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 86,055 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 55,572 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rothschild & Asset Us Inc has 33,337 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Kornitzer Capital Inc Ks has 0.02% invested in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Kames Capital Plc decreased Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) stake by 18,370 shares to 34,438 valued at $6.16M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP) stake by 62,452 shares and now owns 91,460 shares. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Xylem (NYSE:XYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Xylem has $93 highest and $73 lowest target. $82.33’s average target is 2.49% above currents $80.33 stock price. Xylem had 9 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of XYL in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Sunday, February 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Management Ltd Co holds 2.42 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First Republic Mgmt owns 40,405 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Co reported 1.27 million shares stake. Strs Ohio reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Shufro Rose Lc has 0.16% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 20,543 shares. Cibc Markets stated it has 30,105 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Invs Communication reported 8,238 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Everence Capital Incorporated accumulated 9,340 shares. King Luther Cap Management reported 0% stake. Mai Capital reported 9,575 shares. 568 are held by Bsw Wealth Prtnrs. Utah Retirement System holds 0.05% or 33,802 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Co Tn owns 0.03% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 3,000 shares. 169,995 are held by Pnc Service Grp Inc.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.49 million activity. Shares for $2.49M were sold by Napolitano Kenneth.