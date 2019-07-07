Kames Capital Plc Lifted Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding by $1.12 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Parker Hannifin (PH) Market Value Declined, Stevens Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake by $554,382

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 3,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 224,422 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.36M, up from 220,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $369.92. About 700,091 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/05/2018 – DoD: Lockheed Martin Pact Combines Multiple Purchases, Including Air Force and Marine Corps; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Lockheed gets Pentagon edict to cut F-35’s $1.1 trillion expense – Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – LMT: The US Air Force has confirmed that a US Air National Guard C-130 crashed in Georgia on Wednesday per CNN’s Ryan Browne – ! $LMT; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP SEES 2018 NET SALES $50,350 MLN $51,850 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Triumph Achieves Elite Supplier Status from Lockheed Martin RMS; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Awarded Contract to Train Special Ops Airmen; 28/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin, Poland Sign Agreement for Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 MSE Missile; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – DEAL TO SUPPLY GRIDSTAR LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM TO COMED; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-LOCKHEED MARTIN LMT.N AND PENTAGON END DISPUTE OVER F-35 JET DELIVERIES, PENTAGON RESUMES ACCEPTING F-35 DELIVERIES – U.S. OFFICIAL; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. LOWERING FOREIGN ARMS SALES ADMINISTRATIVE SURCHARGE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.5 PCT, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1 – ARMS SALES CHIEF HOOPER

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 3,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,689 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95 million, up from 31,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $166.63. About 559,746 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 4.14% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q Net $366M; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Had Seen FY18 Cont Ops EPS $7.38-EPS $7.7; 26/04/2018 – PARKER 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 08/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Parker Reviews Win Strategy™ Successes and Announces New Financial Targets at New York Investor Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q EPS $2.70; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 2,010 shares to 338,614 shares, valued at $57.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 93,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 9,948 were accumulated by Cordasco Financial Net. Etrade Capital Management Ltd, New York-based fund reported 18,078 shares. Accredited Invsts reported 0.05% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 10,185 are owned by Lsv Asset. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 18,524 are held by Biondo Limited. 21,759 were reported by Northstar Advsr Limited Company. Motco has 12,604 shares. Pinebridge LP holds 0.49% or 81,326 shares. Bourgeon Mngmt Llc reported 1,950 shares. Joel Isaacson And Company Llc accumulated 1,156 shares. Aperio Grp owns 154,996 shares. Camelot Portfolios holds 0.26% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 2,113 shares. Renaissance Grp Inc Limited Liability has 0.96% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $229,533 was made by GORDON ILENE S on Monday, February 25. Ambrose Richard F also sold $2.00M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $355,325 activity. $150,341 worth of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) was sold by Bowman William R on Wednesday, February 13. Gentile Thomas C sold $54,806 worth of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) on Wednesday, February 13.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 15,146 shares to 47,360 shares, valued at $987,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 37,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,363 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group Inc Inc invested in 2,133 shares. Guyasuta Investment owns 6,259 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 3,412 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wesbanco Bancorp has 0.04% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 216,978 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon reported 924,632 shares. Arrow Finance invested in 25 shares or 0% of the stock. Intact Invest Mgmt Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,300 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.74% or 24,310 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited reported 0.27% stake. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.07% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 48,003 shares. Lafayette Inc owns 2,770 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Checchi Advisers Ltd has 1,563 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Bb&T Corp reported 18,023 shares.

