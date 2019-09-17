Kames Capital Plc Lifted Its Eog Resources (EOG) Stake; Dover (DOV) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Dover Corp has $11400 highest and $96 lowest target. $105.60’s average target is 6.40% above currents $99.25 stock price. Dover Corp had 7 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, March 25. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of DOV in report on Wednesday, September 11 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 9 report. See Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) latest ratings:

Kames Capital Plc increased Eog Resources Inc. (EOG) stake by 0.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kames Capital Plc acquired 3,539 shares as Eog Resources Inc. (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Kames Capital Plc holds 746,569 shares with $69.57M value, up from 743,030 last quarter. Eog Resources Inc. now has $49.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 7.87% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $85.64. About 11.61 million shares traded or 205.49% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Kames Capital Plc decreased Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) stake by 18,626 shares to 404,381 valued at $46.73M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Broadcom Inc. stake by 6,766 shares and now owns 273,763 shares. Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. EOG Resources has $11600 highest and $10000 lowest target. $104.71’s average target is 22.27% above currents $85.64 stock price. EOG Resources had 16 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EOG in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11600 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”.

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.44 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. It has a 24.28 P/E ratio. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $99.25. About 371,522 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 16/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Tidal Finfisheries to meet April 18 in Dover; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $1.9 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 6% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – PROVIDES PRO FORMA 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, WHICH EXCLUDES APERGY; 26/03/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy Separation On Track for Completion in Early May; 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 22/05/2018 – DOVER CORP. ENTERED PACT WITH GOLDMAN FOR $700M STK BUYBACK; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES APERGY’S TERM LOAN BA1; ASSIGNS BA3 CFR; 12/04/2018 – Dover Microsystems Brings Secure Silicon IP to DesignShare

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold Dover Corporation shares while 206 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 122.79 million shares or 1.40% more from 121.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.