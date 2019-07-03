Kames Capital Plc Lifted Esco Technologies (ESE) Stake; Ehealth (EHTH) Sentiment Is 2.28

Ehealth Inc (EHTH) investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 105 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 46 cut down and sold their stock positions in Ehealth Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 21.06 million shares, up from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ehealth Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 29 Increased: 64 New Position: 41.

Kames Capital Plc increased Esco Technologies Inc. (ESE) stake by 35.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kames Capital Plc acquired 18,952 shares as Esco Technologies Inc. (ESE)’s stock rose 7.40%. The Kames Capital Plc holds 72,226 shares with $4.84 million value, up from 53,274 last quarter. Esco Technologies Inc. now has $2.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $83.15. About 148,086 shares traded or 53.58% up from the average. ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) has risen 32.30% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ESE News: 30/04/2018 – Weir’s Esco Deal May Unlock Secret to Longer-Lasting Frack Pump; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group PLC to Acquire ESCO Corp; 08/05/2018 – ESCO TECH SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 68C TO 73C, EST. 84C; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MongoDB, Johnson Outdoors, Bassett Furniture Industries, ESCO Technologies, Firs; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group: ESCO Board, Shareholders Support Deal; 19/04/2018 – DJ ESCO Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESE); 23/05/2018 – Esco Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies 2Q EPS 38c; 19/04/2018 – WEIR GROUP PLC WEIR.L – IN 2017 ESCO DELIVERED REVENUES OF US$632M AND PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EBITA OF US$68M; 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.75

Kames Capital Plc decreased Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) stake by 78,069 shares to 441,386 valued at $23.47 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Watsco Inc. (NYSE:WSO) stake by 2,360 shares and now owns 101,508 shares. Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold ESE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 23.65 million shares or 2.73% less from 24.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 6,500 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Gp has 0.08% invested in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Mason Street Advsr Lc owns 8,324 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Td Asset invested 0% in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) for 1,273 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) or 56 shares. Charles Schwab Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) for 197,495 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 4,396 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs holds 6,510 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co reported 54,272 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 23,840 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 6,282 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 25,470 shares. Metropolitan Life New York invested in 34,410 shares.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc holds 5.57% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. for 511,650 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Llc owns 296,266 shares or 2.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lyon Street Capital Llc has 2.28% invested in the company for 11,918 shares. The California-based Redmile Group Llc has invested 2.25% in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 460,073 shares.

The stock decreased 2.74% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $86.15. About 669,737 shares traded or 24.85% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.53 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -340.91% negative EPS growth.

