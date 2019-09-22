Kames Capital Plc Lifted Ansys (ANSS) Stake; Dsp Group (DSPG) Shorts Decreased By 23.51%

Kames Capital Plc increased Ansys Inc. (ANSS) stake by 1.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kames Capital Plc acquired 4,365 shares as Ansys Inc. (ANSS)’s stock rose 5.51%. The Kames Capital Plc holds 349,613 shares with $71.58 million value, up from 345,248 last quarter. Ansys Inc. now has $18.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $216.57. About 395,877 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M

Dsp Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSPG) had a decrease of 23.51% in short interest. DSPG’s SI was 148,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 23.51% from 194,000 shares previously. With 161,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Dsp Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSPG)’s short sellers to cover DSPG’s short positions. The SI to Dsp Group Inc’s float is 0.72%. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.59. About 116,765 shares traded. DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has risen 31.59% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical DSPG News: 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and Al Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 08/03/2018 – NTT Electronics Reaches Industry Milestone with 64GBaud High-performance Coherent DSP; 07/03/2018 DSP Group to Participate at the 30th Annual ROTH Investor Conference; 30/04/2018 – DSP Group 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – MIRAE ASSET, DSP JOIN RACE TO ACQUIRE IDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT: BS; 11/04/2018 – DSP Group Launches Production-Ready Module for Industrial IoT Applications; 07/05/2018 – BlackRock exits mutual fund venture with India’s DSP Group; 18/05/2018 – VINIT SAMBRE TO TAKE OVER AS HEAD OF EQUITIES AT DSP BLACKROCK; 09/04/2018 – DSP GROUP SAYS ON APRIL 4, BOARD AMENDED AND RESTATED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN TO EIGHT – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Blackrock to Sell Stake in Indian Joint Venture to DSP

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. The company has market cap of $334.43 million. It operates through three divisions: Home, Office, and Mobile. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold DSP Group, Inc. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 16.33 million shares or 4.57% more from 15.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. One Trading L P accumulated 16,730 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0% or 41,418 shares. Charles Schwab Inc owns 51,599 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mason Street Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) for 6,596 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Natl Bank Of Mellon owns 266,168 shares. 20,907 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 694 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Apis Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.08% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). The Israel-based Clal Enter Limited has invested 0.02% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 49,258 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Co owns 706 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Earnest Ltd Liability Com has 1,200 shares. D E Shaw And Inc reported 227,573 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ansys has $25400 highest and $19000 lowest target. $230.60’s average target is 6.48% above currents $216.57 stock price. Ansys had 9 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 6. As per Wednesday, September 11, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. Wedbush maintained ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) rating on Friday, September 13. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $25400 target. The rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 11. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22000 target in Monday, September 16 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ANSS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions stated it has 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Harding Loevner Lp reported 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.28% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Motco reported 186 shares. Janney Capital Llc invested 0.77% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Janney Montgomery Scott accumulated 0.05% or 31,419 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank has invested 0.05% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Eulav Asset Management has 1.64% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 214,000 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 3,755 shares. Echo Street Cap Limited Liability has invested 1.39% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 49,052 shares stake. Cipher Lp accumulated 1,052 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 5,776 are owned by World Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Massachusetts-based Bainco Investors has invested 1.23% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 9,431 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.