Kames Capital Plc Increases Position in Universal Display (OLED); Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Shareholder Tensile Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding by $1.06 Million

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $78.44. About 212,940 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Universal Display Corporation (OLED) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 6,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 180,238 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.52 million, up from 173,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Universal Display Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $7.62 during the last trading session, reaching $204.01. About 504,327 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 17/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation to Showcase Phosphorescent OLEDs and Organic Vapor Jet Printing at SID Display Week 2018; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Lc has invested 0.32% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). General Investors reported 116,309 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Moreover, Amg Bancorporation has 0.21% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Quantitative Inv Mgmt holds 0.18% or 19,900 shares. Texas-based Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.09% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.09% or 888,631 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.03% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 59,862 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Jennison Associate Limited Liability holds 337,464 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Associates Incorporated Ca has 0.02% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Bancshares Of America Corporation De accumulated 44,214 shares or 0% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bancshares reported 1,650 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management reported 1,966 shares.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 39,839 shares to 178,896 shares, valued at $6.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 1,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,924 shares, and cut its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77M and $713.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 84,000 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $61.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colony Capital Inc by 310,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com Stk (NYSE:CCK).