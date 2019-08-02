Kames Capital Plc Increases Holding in Mccormick Company (MKC); Brandes Investment Partners LP Holding in Owens & Minor New (OMI) Lowered as Shares Declined

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Mccormick Company Incorporated (MKC) by 22.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 2,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 11,973 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 9,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Mccormick Company Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $159.38. About 73,306 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Owens & Minor Inc New (OMI) by 64.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 730,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.62% . The institutional investor held 403,502 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Owens & Minor Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.74M market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.84. About 136,430 shares traded. Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has declined 85.31% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.31% the S&P500. Some Historical OMI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens & Minor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMI); 18/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Owens & Minor, Inc.’s IDR to ‘BB’; Places on Rating Watch Negative; 16/05/2018 – Daily Caller: EXCLUSIVE: BuzzFeed Battles Candace Owens Over Accusations Of Threats; 25/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: LaHood Legislation Honoring Fallen Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens Signed into Law by President; 16/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282223 – OWENS BROCKWAY GLASS CONTAINER; 10/05/2018 – Owens & Minor 1Q EPS 13c; 01/05/2018 – OWENS & MINOR COMPLETES PURCHASE OF HALYARD S&IP OPS; 08/05/2018 – Owens & Minor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Christian Post: WWE Rumors: Shane McMahon’s ‘WrestleMania 34’ Match May Not Involve Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn or Even Daniel Bryan; 19/04/2018 – Owens & Minor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 78.13% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.32 per share. OMI’s profit will be $4.41 million for 10.14 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Owens & Minor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% EPS growth.

