Kames Capital Plc Increased Popular (BPOP) Stake; Flowserve Has 1.05 Sentiment

Flowserve Corp (FLS) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.19, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 134 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 128 sold and decreased stock positions in Flowserve Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 125.32 million shares, down from 126.65 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Flowserve Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 102 Increased: 90 New Position: 44.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold BPOP shares while 85 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 80.04 million shares or 2.63% less from 82.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 14,964 were accumulated by Salzhauer Michael. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 10 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gam Hldg Ag owns 26,495 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership invested 0.1% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Bartlett & Co Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 9 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 15,766 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 132,907 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.03% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Prudential Financial Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 154,194 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Research has 342,122 shares. Strs Ohio reported 9,255 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corporation has 90,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gru Inc holds 0% or 1,543 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Kames Capital Plc decreased Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) stake by 7,063 shares to 217,359 valued at $79.00M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 58,114 shares and now owns 506,150 shares. Epam Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) was reduced too.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. holds 8.97% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation for 17.04 million shares. Golub Group Llc owns 816,148 shares or 3.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Spf Beheer Bv has 3.31% invested in the company for 1.69 million shares. The Minnesota-based Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc has invested 2.19% in the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc, a New York-based fund reported 233,285 shares.

Analysts await Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.49 per share. FLS’s profit will be $73.46 million for 21.28 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Flowserve Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.