Kames Capital Plc Increased Its Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) as Share Value Rose; As Gtt Communications (GTT) Stock Value Declined, Spitfire Capital Has Boosted Its Holding

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NEE) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 10,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 684,031 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.20M, up from 673,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $211.41. About 1.52 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 272,765 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47 million, up from 254,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $656.76M market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.76. About 550,139 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : Notice regarding availability of explanatory documentation related to the combined shareholders’ meeting to be held on May 17, 2018; 12/04/2018 – REG-GTT : REVENUES OF €64.2 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – GTT GETS NOTIFICATION FOR ORDER OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED IN MARCH 2020; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Gtt’s B2 Cfr, Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT’s Negative Outlook Reflects Pro Forma Adjusted Leverage That Is Currently Elevated for the Rating; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – INVESTORS, LED BY ALEPH CAPITAL PARTNERS & CRESTVIEW PARTNERS, TO INVEST $175 MLN IN GTT AT CLOSING OF INTEROUTE ACQUISITION; 10/05/2018 – GTT Wins Three Gold Stevie Awards in 2018 American Business Awards; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REV. EU64.2M

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 1,623 shares to 7,924 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 52,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 384,021 shares, and cut its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).