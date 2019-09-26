Kames Capital Plc Increased Its Ansys (ANSS) Position by $890,460; Stock Price Rose; Capital Wealth Planning Increased Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $53.57 Million

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Ansys Inc. (ANSS) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 4,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 349,613 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.58M, up from 345,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Ansys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $215.64. About 360,280 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2488.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 147,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 153,085 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.72 million, up from 5,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $386.2. About 4.51 million shares traded or 0.20% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/05/2018 – EU expects to strike a blow versus Boeing in a parallel case; 05/03/2018 – BOEING HAS 400+ ORDERS/COMMITMENTS FOR 737 MAX 10; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation to Buy Six Boeing 787-9 Aircraft From Boeing; 11/04/2018 – BOEING INVESTED IN REACTION ENGINES’ $37.3M FUNDING ROUND; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR PARTS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GE AVIATION TO SUPPORT T700 ENGINE; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CEO SAYS EMBRAER HOPES TO MOVE FORWARD ON KC-390 DEAL SIGNED WITH SKYTECH IN SINGAPORE (NOT WITH SINGAPORE) BY THE END OF THIS YEAR; 14/03/2018 – Qatar Armed Forces Selects Boeing Global Services Subsidiary, Tapestry Solutions, to Modernize Its Logistics and Business Systems; 15/03/2018 – GE is building the GE9X for Boeing’s new 777x long-haul airplane; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS ALSO IN TALKS WITH BOEING BA.N FOR ADDITIONAL 777-30ER PLANES, OR COULD LEASE SECOND HAND ONES

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "Hackers tried to steal Airbus secrets via contractors: report – StreetInsider.com" on September 26, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: "End of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX grounding up to individual countries – Live Trading News" published on September 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "737 Max Will Continue to Hurt Boeing Stock – Investorplace.com" on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "The Rose Portfolio Big Trim Of Boeing – Seeking Alpha" published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Boeing board to call for structural changes – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 35,042 shares to 190,556 shares, valued at $7.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 677,337 shares, and cut its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

