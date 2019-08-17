Kames Capital Plc Holds Holding in First Republic Bank (FRC); Peddock Capital Advisors Upped Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $808,821 as Stock Price Rose

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 37,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 369,394 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.11M, up from 332,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in First Republic Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $92.06. About 2.50M shares traded or 122.12% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 195.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10,445 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 3,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markel Corp holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 412,300 shares. Brookmont Mngmt stated it has 32,692 shares. Waverton Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 9.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Glaxis Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 82,060 shares or 28.75% of the stock. Miracle Mile Limited Liability Co reported 82,511 shares. 1832 Asset LP holds 3.24% or 8.11M shares. Amp Capital Investors has 3.74 million shares for 2.48% of their portfolio. Moreover, Prescott Group Management Lc has 0.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Broderick Brian C holds 2.22% or 52,618 shares in its portfolio. Hilton Capital Mgmt Limited Company owns 14,219 shares. Cullinan Assocs has 2.39% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 269,289 shares. Bill Melinda Gates Foundation Tru reported 8.00M shares or 4.52% of all its holdings. Bartlett Co Limited Com stated it has 3.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Patten & Patten Tn holds 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 208,622 shares. 180,481 are held by Godsey & Gibb Associates.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96 million and $184.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1,864 shares to 18,656 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Minimum V (EFAV) by 5,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,266 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp. (NYSE:MCK).